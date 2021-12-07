7 December 2021 – today’s press releases

Davey: PM must fess up over Xmas party

Williamson party: Met Police must investigate

Responding to a new leaked video which shows the Prime Minister’s former press secretary joking about a party in Downing Street last Christmas, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:

People will rightly be furious with Boris Johnson, not just for holding a party during lockdown, but also for refusing to own up to it. Once again he shows it’s one rule for us and one rule for him, with the Conservatives continuing to take people for granted. Whilst millions cancelled plans and had to be alone at Christmas, unable to celebrate, or worse unable to say goodbye to a dying loved one – the Prime Minister was breaking his own rules to allow a boozy party in No10. It’s clear that Boris Johnson has never believed the rules apply to him; around self isolation, mask wearing, or throwing social events. The Prime Minister must fess up and apologise both to the nation and the bereaved families still mourning loved ones they lost.

Reacting to the news that Gavin Williamson hosted a party last December with friends whilst London was the midsts of tier-2 lockdown restrictions and 1.2million children were out of school, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: