Mark Valladares

7 January 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 7th January 2019 - 10:45 pm

Back to our normal scheduling, I’m pleased to say, so we’ll be publishing on weekdays and Sundays from here until the next Parliamentary recess. That said, the Lords hasn’t indicating that it’s taking one yet, so it could be a long session…

  • Fall in car sales shows extent of Brexit damage
  • Lamb: NHS plan fatally undermined by insufficient resources
  • Manufacturing companies let down by blundering Conservative Government
  • Govt failing their duty over vital Brexit legislation

Fall in car sales shows extent of Brexit damage

Responding to the news that UK car sales have fallen by the biggest amount since the days of the financial crisis, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Along with lacklustre business confidence, a slowing service sector and rising household debt, this major fall in car sales is yet further evidence of the deeply damaging effect Brexit is having on our economy.

Instead of hopelessly trying to push through its hated Brexit deal and risking a no-deal Brexit, the Conservative Government must acknowledge the changing public mood and give the people the final say on its deal, with the option to Remain.

Lamb: NHS plan fatally undermined by insufficient resources

Responding to the NHS 10-year plan, former Liberal Democrat Health Minister Norman Lamb said:

Delivering this ambitious plan is likely to be fatally undermined by insufficient resources, a staffing crisis and a failure to address the disastrous situation with social care.

The Government’s commitment to a new focus on prevention rings hollow when the very services which help prevent elderly people ending up in hospital are at breaking point and vital public health budgets are progressively cut back.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to demand that the Government works with other parties to achieve a genuine long term, sustainable settlement for the NHS and social care.

We will keep making the case for a new, dedicated NHS and care tax to guarantee a modern, effective and efficient NHS and care system which will be there for our loved ones when they need it.

Manufacturing companies let down by blundering Conservative Government

Responding to the news that 72% of manufacturers have said Brexit was their biggest source of uncertainty, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

We have already heard today about how car sales have fallen by the biggest amount since the days of the financial crisis, and now we can see the damage Brexit is doing to the manufacturing sector.

The uncertainty surrounding Brexit is doing untold damage to our economy. With businesses up and down the country left in the dark by this blundering Conservative Government, Theresa May must stop playing political games with people’s jobs.

The Tories have lost the right to call themselves the party of business. The only way out of this mess is to end the deadlock with a People’s Vote.

Govt failing their duty over vital Brexit legislation

Responding to the Government’s admission that at least forty percent of statutory instruments needed by the 29th March are still yet to be laid in the House of Lords, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, Dick Newby said:

It is nothing short of a dereliction of duty by this Conservative Government who have failed to lay vital legislation in time for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Not only do these statutory instruments still need to be tabled, but they all need to be scrutinised and passed by 29th March. The fact that the Minister could not tell me how many statutory instruments have already passed through both Houses of Parliament shows how clueless Theresa May’s Government is.

No one voted for this chaos. The only way out of this mess is a people’s vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

