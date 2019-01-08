No Deal Brexit

It is now just over 11 weeks left before we leave the EU. We should have been a lot further with the negotiations that we are at the moment i.e. a deal agreed with the UK now in the process of negotiating a trade deal, this is what the Tories called a ‘good deal’. But the bickering among the Tories that led us to a referendum almost sealed their fate in that they were never going to agree on what they considered was a good deal. Their bluster about how the EU would bend to their needs because BMW and Italian wines sell well in the UK. How they didn’t want Norway type deal or initially Canada plus, plus and they would be happy with a no deal as compared to a bad deal. The Tory nightmare may be upon us with a no deal and they are now in a panic, and so they should be.

So, what would happen in the event of a no deal? The issue is all about timing: we don’t have time to renegotiate another deal (by the government or parliament after the government lose a vote on their current proposal); at the moment we don’t have time to have another referendum and we don’t have time for a general election. We do have time to abandon Brexit and we can call for an extension but that would have to be agreed with 27 other nations in the EU – which political commentators feel is unlikely to happen.

If we end up with a no deal, we also lose the 21 months transition period. No deal will impact UK citizens (about 1.3 million) in Europe and the 3.7 million EU citizens in the UK. For example, France has said that they would require, who would then be UK citizens, to have visas or leave the country. No one really knows what will happen with a no deal.

The government has started to stockpile goods, especially medicines. Arrangements are being made to make more ferries available and lorry parks. There are 4.2 million lorries that go from the UK to the EU annually. Imagine the disruption even if checks per lorry take 10 to 15 minutes each. The proposed software solution is a long way away.

Currently, there is no tariff with the EU, but a no deal will mean we will have to accept WTO tariffs. The EU must apply the same tariffs to the UK as it does to the rest of the world. Those that will be hit the hardest will be agriculture with EU tariffs of 30 to 40 per cent. The UK will have to renegotiate trade deals with the EU and an average trade deal take at least 28 months. The UK will then also have to negotiate trade deals with the rest of the world. The UK will no longer be part of the single aviation market but there seems to be an agreement to ensure our planes are not grounded. Moreover, we will have a hard border in Northern Ireland.

In short, we are unprepared for a no deal and no one voted to be poorer.

What of a second referendum? It is more likely to happen if Labour is behind it. Although the party is for a second referendum the labour party leader isn’t. The pressure for one, however, is growing because the British public now sees the impact of a cliff edge Brexit. Further, May who will lose the parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, I believe, will result in parliamentarians to come under intense pressure to go back to the public and ask again whether we should go ahead with a no deal or stay in Europe. When and under what circumstances that happens will be intriguing.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team