Brexit cannot be the sole issue of the Lib Dems

As the 29th of March comes ominously closer, the eerie reality of the political situation in Westminster is slowly becoming clearer. The Commons is in deadlock, with none of the solutions proposed gaining signification support on the green benches and party infighting rife. This is, however, nothing inherently new.

When faced with such monumental events such as these, the responsible and pragmatic response from our politicians would be a compromise.

A ‘Government of National Unity’ has been proposed, but in such times, the idea of unity it is, as always, an illusion. The country is evidently deeply divided, as is Parliament. No one idea or group has the ability to unite all around a common creed. The current state of the Liberal Democrats is not one that screams compromise either, however. Despite being positioned on the centre ground of the political sphere, the party under Vince Cable seems almost obsessed with Brexit. With an ‘exit from Brexit’ strategy, the party is at risk of isolating potential future members frustrated at Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour hard-left plan for the country. There seems to be little room being offered for dissent, as the resignation of Stephen Lloyd last month showed.

As the departure date arrives, the party will need to look for some fresh ground. As the party of the centre ground and the Liberal party of British politics, compromise is often essential to finding a legitimate solution. The majority of Liberal Democrat members may be vehemently opposed to Brexit, but the course, lamentably, seems struck. A ‘People’s Vote’ is the desired option, but when the country leaves the EU, which seems almost certain, the case for another referendum will weaken.

To be able to sell their radical liberal message to the country, the party, under whichever leader, will need to set out a positive message for a post-Brexit Britain. Tackling Brexit may be a just cause, but it could well backfire, in turning off potential future voters.

With other major issues, such as the roll-out of the underfunded Universal Credit system and the global threat of climate change, the next party manifesto will need to reflect some of the myriad of problems faced by people outside of the Westminster bubble. Very little seems to be coming out from the party machine except a recitation of incessant Europhilia. The Lib Dems get drawn into the the whirlwind of political posturing at their own peril.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have now been drawn into the fractious infighting and division that Brexit has created. To present a different, radical and sensible alternative, the Liberal Democrats must make their position and beliefs clear. This does not however, mean that having another second referendum or simply stopping the process altogether can be the prime focus of the movement, especially as the chances of reversing the 2016 result start to dwindle as the date of departure comes closer.

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.