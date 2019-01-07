Words of warning on a Second Referendum

I have been a member of the Liberal Democrats for nearly a year now and a supporter since about 2012. I respect the party’s decision to advocate a second referendum in order to give Britain the opportunity to remain. Since the PM came back with her deal, I’ve put a lot of thought into whether to personally support a second referendum or not and have concluded that as a party we are playing with fire, a fire that will catch to a tinder dry nation and isn’t something we’re going to be able to control. Even if you disagree with me that a second referendum is the right thing to do this should give you cause for thought, if this is a referendum you genuinely want to win.

The powder in the country is dry. The trenches are dug. Nobody has come closer together since the original referendum in 2016. Polling by YouGov shows little movement: it’s 54 to 46 in favour of Remain. That’s a figure that you could have got in polls prior to the referendum. Even more worryingly of those that would vote Leave, only 10 percent would be prepared to change their mind after a campaign (11 percent of Remain would).

Minds haven’t changed and aren’t prepared to be changed. This assumes that supporters of a second referendum can agree on a question to pose. Almost every type of second vote has been proposed: a three way May’s vs Remain vs No Deal, No Deal vs May’s, May’s vs Remain. Each has its own merits and demerits depending on who you ask. In my opinion any referendum that puts No Deal on the ballot is as irresponsible as holding the first referendum altogether: be careful what you wish for. With margins so tight in the polls, calling a referendum with unknown result is risky business indeed.

This disagreement over the question also hits on the disunity of the pro-Remain coalition. If a second referendum was to be called the way the larger beasts of politics would fall is unknown. Labour still pursue their dishonest can kicking exercise so whether they’d be officially Remain is up for debate. Tories would be split no matter which option was on the ballot and the power of HM Government machine would be going for May’s Deal. Whether such a campaign could have a cohesive message to reach out to, rather than talk down to, the Leave voting majority worries me massively. Just think, the Brexiters campaign is pre-written with “tell ‘em again” before we’ve even got a team together.

The campaign itself is what dealt the decisive blow to my second referendum fandom. Notice I don’t call it a People’s Vote, since only 53% want the referendum to decide (the rest want MPs to decide). Nearly half of people don’t want a vote. That’s a large proportion of people who will be angry and unreachable to start with. A second referendum will open a pandoras box of politically poisonous discourse that isn’t going back. Wait for the anger at those being told to vote again because the vote went the wrong way. You thought the first one was bad: wait for the second.

I hope that if you want a second referendum you can prove me wrong: I’ll be out there campaigning for Remain alongside you if you can.

* Henry Wright is a Liberal Democrat member of 1 year who also occasionally blogs his views on centrism