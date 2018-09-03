Why a second referendum is now not only right but necessary

These last months’ debate on Brexit have established one fact: a portion of the people who have voted leave have done it for the wrong reasons. This is a fact, not an interpretation or an opinion, and it is on facts that decisions must be taken.
Many people of that portion realise that they did not understand Brexit or were simply misled. Many of these, we now know, would vote remain. In fact polls, such as YouGov’s across a significant 10.000 people, show that currently Britain would vote remain 53 to 47, as expressed directly in these terms : ‘Slightly more of the British public think that voting to leave the EU was wrong for Britain than think it was the right decision’.
Yet let us remember that a referendum is a consultation, and indeed a poll is also a consultation. Yet the results of this referendum, it is now apparent, are now seemingly in contradiction with the polls. No doubt MPs or peers, not least Downing Street, have also noticed this – the British people equally.
Henceforth the now supreme question of whether the number of people who voted remain plus the number of those who wish to reconsider their initial vote currently amounts to a majority needs to be elucidated. As otherwise the United Kingdom might, in reality, leave Europe with a majority of British people wishing to remain. This would not only amount to building the future of Britain on a false premise, but result in a failure of our democracy.
If a second referendum were to be held, and the vote be leave, then the original decision will have been validated and the Brexit debate ended. Government and Parliament will have no choice but to implement it as soon as possible, with or without the best deal possible with the European Union.
Should the vote be remain, then Government and Parliament would return to rule the country to the best of its interests, within the European family. It would become in my opinion imperative to bring pressure to bear on the European Union to address its fundamental dysfunction, while ensuring utmost care is taken to protect people such as farmers and fishermen, who are often desperate and consider Brexit to be a salvation process.
As to those who warn of civil unrest – if a second referendum were to take place, one may reply that threats are no political arguments, and that fear should not bear on logic or reason. The British people have respected the results of the first referendum, and will respect that of the second.
Hence for the democrat, a second referendum is right and in fact now logically necessary, whether one is for or against Brexit.
* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company.
Please can we stop calling it a second referendum? It’s incorrect, it plays into the hands of the hard line Leave campaigners, and it alienates and patronises those who voted Leave and are now unhappy with the direction that is being taken (or outright want to reverse their decision).
The first referendum was in 1975 (which was legally binding and attained a supermajority), the second was in 2016 (and was not legally binding, nor a supermajority). What is being asked for is a vote on the final deal – although what the question of such a vote is going to be will be as controversial and divisive as the referendum itself.
Thank you for your comment Mr Chandler but it is a second referendum which I ask for as I have just learnt is asking Sir Simon wh(https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/sep/01/conservative-party-donor-calls-for-second-brexit-vote)
@ Christian,
“It would become in my opinion imperative to bring pressure to bear on the European Union to address its fundamental dysfunction, while ensuring…….”
It sounds like you are desperate to remain in an EU which you acknowledge is ‘fundamentally dysfunctional’ whereas I would say that this is exactly the reason why we should leave.
The first problem is that, if we do stay, we won’t have much, if any, input into the decision making process for at least the next decade. We’ll be told in no uncertain terms that we’ve caused enough trouble as it is and it’s now our turn to sit quietly in the corner until we are told by our betters that we can have some limited say again.
We only had that before the referendum anyway. To be part of the inner circle would have meant being members to the same extent as France and Germany. ie joining the euro and Schengen. Hardly anyone, even amongst the Reamainers, wants us to do that.
The next problem, and there are others, is that there isn’t any agreement that the EU is dysfunctional. The consensus of opinion in Germany that EU problems are due to the rules being insufficiently vigilantly enforced rather than anything to do with the rules themselves.
Which just goes to show that a consensus isn’t always correct!
Dear Peter, There is in fact an s missing at dysfunction, what I mean is that there are many aspects of the European Union which do not function and this is common knowledge. I am moreover desperate of nothing but wish the Brexit vote to be clarified and validated as there is presently a contradiction between the initial two years old vote and the current polls – as explained in the article. Do you want the UK to leave the European Union without knowing if a majority of people do?
It’s highly doubtful that in the unlikely event of a vote on the deal that it would take the form favoured by the Lib Dems. The Conservatives are in power and that is who would set the question. Thus you could end up with binary deal or no deal question which is more rather than less likely to end in the hard Brexit you are trying to avoid because it then becomes an opportunity on the one hand clobber a sitting government and on the other to register disapproval of the EU. The point being support for peoples vote doesn’t dictate the form the question might take.
No problem with holding a second vote. I voted leave for specific reasons and at the moment see nothing to change my vote. However, do accept that others views and choices may have changed.
If it does happen i hope there are better campaigns from both sides of the argument.
@ Christian,
I’ve already indicated that I would support another vote. I can’t really see any other way out of the mire.
That said, the polls are showing a similar situation to what we saw before the 2016 referendum. So if leave won then why would the result be any different this time?I know from my own experience that its not considered ‘cool’ to support Leave! so if I would have had more sense I might have been better off being a ‘shy leaver’.
There’s quite a few of them so don’t get too excited about what the polls might say.
@John Chandler
I understand your point John and would have agreed with you until recently. I now think that this approach is too dangerous. The damage being done to the UK economy mounts daily. There may not be a deal to vote on in time. The chance of this government reaching 31/3/19 and muddling through on a fudge is too great. Once we are beyond that date we would never get the same terms as we have now and the accession process would introduce very damaging time delays. Time to stop pussyfooting around. Apart from the real pain inflicted on the many ordinary working families whose futures will be destroyed there is a real chance that this could even lead to the eventual disintegration of the UK itself. How politicians could have allowed this situation to have evolved is beyond me. It is not patronising leave voters to call for a second referendum. We all fell for the B.S. to some extent, some more than others and some flipped one way, others flipped another. Well time and evidence has opened some eyes to the reality of it. Time to have second thoughts and stop this before it is too late. Time for real politicians to grow a spine and call it out for what it is. No ifs, no buts, no whens.
Dear Glenn, thank you for your comment. It is however not a vote on the Brexit deal which is discussed here but a second referendum to validate the initial one. Yes you are right the conservatives are in power but one can now see that the idea of a second referendum is now also shared by many senior members.
Dear Peter, to answer your comment ‘So if leave won then why would the result be any different this time? It could be different because many of us did not understand Brexit on the day the vote leave won and now realize this. Moreover it could be further said that Brexit is too important a matter not to be verified now that two years of public explanation and political debate have taken place.
Dear Sean, as I was just saying to Peter, you are right ‘views and choices may have changed’.
Whether or not we step back from the brink, jump over the cliff, or end up with some sort of the deal, the past few years have dealt us as a nation, and particularly our economy, a massive avoidable blow. No matter how many more times we vote, we cannot alter the fact that many of us, perhaps a majority still, appear to be reluctant Europeans, or at least people who either don’t appreciate what membership of the EEC/EU has given us or who just don’t really care.
Like Lord Hague among others, I know on which side my bread is buttered. Like him, probably, I don’t like the direction of travel the EU in its present form has taken – and I reckon that there are many of my European neighbours who, deep down, probably agree. However, there is no way that you will convince the Fox’s, Duncan Smith’s, Rees Mogg’s, Patel’s, Villiers’s etc. that they are wrong. So, rather than speculate, let the timetable run its course and, failing agreement being reached, let’s see if Great Britain plc does crash and burn. Then, and only then, might some people wake up. The cynic in me, however, reckons that the sun will rise again, we will keep ‘b*****ing on”, to quote Churchill and, knowing the zealotry of those politicians I named, still blame ‘Johnny Foreigner’ for all our ills. What an almighty mess!
Don’t get me wrong, a (narrow) vote by the public started this mess and a public vote is probably the only way of stopping this whole fiasco since neither the government nor the alleged opposition seem capable of admitting the destruction it’s causing. Not that Brexit was ever going to be a success anyway.
I’m in favour of a vote, as are more and people (including Leavers), but calling it a second referendum is not the approach – it gets dismissed by comments like “best of three then?”, or “let’s re-run until the EU gets the result they want shall we?”. A lot of Leavers are deeply unhappy with the whole situation, especially those that believed we would sign up with EFTA. They would be more likely to support a vote on the final deal (with an option to stay), than re-run the 2016 referendum – especially as the outcome of a simple in/out is unlikely to be a supermajority, even with the change in public opinion and improved awareness of what an utter disaster it will be.
But, as pointed out, we are desperately running out of time and no amount of evidence of the damage seems to be having an effect on those running the process. Maybe I’m just getting hung up on naming, but I feel it’s important and the difference between being seen as “re-running to try and get what the 48% want” and “deciding if the negotiators have presented a good deal for the country”.
I agree there is a real danger that we won’t be able to run a vote on the final deal because our illustrious negotiating team will probably still be struggling right up to the deadline, when it’ll be too late. The cynic in me suggests this is exactly what groups like the ERG have planned all along. After all, they spent 40 years trying to overthrow a much larger referendum result and won’t give it up easily.