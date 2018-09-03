Assisted Dying: Making Policy Matter

The Liberal Democrats have a great policy on assisted dying, detailed in the Medically Assisted Dying motion moved by Chris Davies MEP in 2012. Yet it is buried in the depths of Conference papers past on our party website (see page 20, Conference Report Brighton 2012) and in the last general election manifesto there was only a bland half-line to show we support extending end-of-life choices at all.

As Davies’ motion notes, good assisted dying models already exist in several European countries, and having control over one’s own life is at the heart of liberalism. So why let this policy languish in obscurity?

Our party should be at the forefront of changing the law.

Here are three of many reasons why:

1. Current practice discourages patients from holding open, honest conversations with their doctors about end-of-life choices. This leaves them disempowered.

2. Patients cannot request a medically assisted death under any circumstances, including when there is a high degree of suffering, low quality of life and no chance of recovery. This violates their rights to dignity and adequate standards of living.

3. An average of one British person every eight days travels to Switzerland to end their lives, as noted by Dignity in Dying’s research paper ‘The True Cost’. This option is only available to those who have financial means and can cause additional stress to the individuals, their families and friends.

So, how can we put policy into practice?

We have a ready-made template: the Abortion Act 1967. A determined Liberal MP, David Steel, introduced a Private Members’ Bill and an equally determined then-Labour MP, Roy Jenkins, secured government backing for this contentious change in law. They successfully navigated the issue of abortion from the realm of criminality to that of healthcare.

Half a century on, that same shift is exactly what’s needed for the issue of assisted dying. It’s a move that requires bravery and co-operation. And, as argued by Dr Michael Irwin, founder of My Death My Decision, it will continue to grow in relevance:

As the average member of the public becomes more and more aware of the various scenarios which can occur at the end of life, and as the world’s population ages, so public interest in palliative care and assisted dying will increase.

If we are serious about extending end-of-life choices, we must put assisted dying alongside improving palliative care, doctor-patient relationships and empowering individuals to make their own decisions. The current situation, where it sits alongside medical silence, journeys to Dignitas and fear of family members’ prosecution, is simply untenable.

At the heart of the assisted dying debate is patient autonomy.

It’s what Liberal Democrats do best: devolve power down to the most local level possible, and champion the rights of the individual.

Let’s do everything in our power to turn good policy into good law.

* Carrie Hynds stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Hove in the 2017 general election. She is an avid campaigner on right-to-die issues, affordable housing and continued EU membership.