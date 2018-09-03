Tom Brake reveals staff exodus from Brexit Department

Tom Brake got some good coverage in the Independent today – the digital equivalent of a front page splash.
He revealed that 357 members of staff at the Government’s Brexit Department, equivalent to around half of the current staff detail, have left since July 2016
He observed that the new figures revealed the “deep instability right at the heart of the Conservative Government’s failing Brexit operation.”
Figures uncovered by our intrepid Lib Dem Freedom of Information team reveal that as of June 2018 that 357 staff have left the department in the last two years which is pretty incredible given that they only employ at maximum 665 people.
Why does this matter? Well, when you are trying to pull together the most complex piece of work attempted by a government in living memory, surely you want to have some consistency in the people doing it.
Tom said:
If it wasn’t enough that the country is being torn out of the EU by the incompetent leadership of Theresa May and her dysfunctional and divided Cabinet, it would appear that the Government’s Brexit Department turnover is higher than that for managers in the English Premier League.
A winning team requires stability, long-term planning and experience. This Conservative Government lacks all three. When the Government’s key Brexit Department is being hollowed out it is no wonder that a no-deal is ever more likely
The public have lost patience. They know Brexit will damage the NHS, jobs and the environment. That is why Liberal Democrats are fighting for the people to have the final say on the deal, and an opportunity to Exit from Brexit.
Well done for that.
As an ex civil servant and ex (moderate) trade union elected rep., those resignation figures are like nothing I have ever heard of and represent deeply unhappy or worried staff.
Career civil servants will not want to have their careers tainted by association with what will be seen as deeply flawed and failed project. Quite apart from that, they are intelligent people who mostly do not believe that leaving the EU in these circumstances will do anything but deep harm to the country and although they are required to be loyal to their ministers, as well as highly discrete and nearly always are, there are limits as to what some would be prepared to do, to be associated with such colossal foolishness.
In such an atmosphere, the staff who stay will often be the ones who have so far been unable to secure a transfer to an alternative post in a different department, or to a different line of work, perhaps.
I’m not sure what coverage The Voice thinks Tom and the Lib Dems got. As far as I can see, neither him nor the Lib Dems were mentioned on Page 1 at all. Indeed in the online article, the Lib Dems get two mentions and Tom only one. That’s less than Dominic Raab – one mention and one 40 second clip – or yesterday’s man David Davis with two personal mentions.
We are still being ignored.