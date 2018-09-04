Tom Purvis

Publishing pay ratios won’t solve the problem

By | Tue 4th September 2018 - 9:32 am

With the recent BBC article releasing the data which shows Chief Executive pay rose by 11% last year to around £4 million, the calls began once more to force these large companies to produce pay ratios.

This reporting requirement would look something similar to the Gender Pay Gap reporting requirements, however, the sympathy I have for the Gender Pay Gap requirements would not extend to this.

By introducing the requirement to report the ratio between executive pay and the lowest paid worker in the company, you are not solving any issues, and I’ll explain why.

Firstly, as we have seen with certain people working for the BBC who have given up large pay rises, these pay rises then didn’t go to staff who were paid less. The same thing would happen here as well. If a Chief Executive turned down a pay rise, it wouldn’t suddenly go to employees on minimum wage. Most likely, it would be kept in the bank.

Secondly, it is already possible to find out the data from public companies. If a company is listed on the stock exchange, it has additional reporting requirements already, including a more complete set of financial accounts. Pay of those at the top of the company is already publicly available for these larger organisations, so introducing this additional reporting requirement is just doing work that is already available.

Thirdly, Chief Executives and other members of the Board, could instead use a different style of remuneration, rather than just salary. They may get large pension contributions, they could get stock options or whatever else. This would make the figures look better, but is it going to increase the pay of the lowest paid? No.

There are reforms to make around wages and the labour market which would be far more effective at dealing with this issue than trial by headline.

This BBC article raises an interesting question about whether you should be asked what you currently earn. I personally think that no you shouldn’t be asked because one of the reasons you may be leaving is that you are underpaid in your current position.

What I think we should instead do is require that job adverts submit a pay scale, rather than simply being able to say competitive and then asking the prospective employee what they currently earn to come to the pay you will be offering.

As well as this, we can look at both the Minimum Wage and the Tax Credit system. Tax Credits are being cut in real terms putting a further squeeze on the living standards of individuals and the Minimum Wage has not resulted in the job losses that were predicted when it was introduced – employment is at an all time high despite a large increase in the Minimum Wage recently.

I would love to say that the thinking behind publishing pay ratios of Chief Executives versus the lowest paid is well thought out, but it simply isn’t. It won’t solve the issues that people are trying to solve, will create a trial by media rather than trial by stakeholder process and it is unproductive given that the pay is already in the public domain. We should not support the introduction of this.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Liberal Democrats who works as an Economist.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • David Raw 4th Sep '18 - 10:34am

    Mr Purvis is correct to say the party should revisit tax credits.

    The only problem is that the last time tax credits were visited – when the party was in government – they cut them. The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour – but let’s hope that it’s time for sinners to repent and to display otherwise.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChristian de Vartava 4th Sep - 10:38am
    Dear Alan Levy, you are right leaving the European Union because it is dysfunctional is not a good reason. As Tim13 pointed out 'all democratic...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 4th Sep - 10:34am
    Mr Purvis is correct to say the party should revisit tax credits. The only problem is that the last time tax credits were visited -...
  • User AvatarRoland 4th Sep - 10:24am
    >How does Turkey benefit from China relations ? Simple Turkey is the land gateway into the EU, providing access to the EU both for goods...
  • User AvatarGlenn 4th Sep - 10:12am
    Alan Levy, Personally, I just don't support the EU as a political concept. I strongly suspect that pro-EU advocates mostly do support the EU as...
  • User Avatarexpats 4th Sep - 10:11am
    The important issue, regardless of who revealed it, is the 'exodus'. The disaster which is Universal Credit was exacerbated by the high turnover of staff,...
  • User AvatarAlan Levy 4th Sep - 9:48am
    Just to pick up on one strand out the pro-Brexit argument which particularly entertains me. We have a government in the UK which has almost...