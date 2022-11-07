Mark Valladares

7 November 2022 – today’s press release

By | Mon 7th November 2022 - 10:30 pm

‘Full Confidence’ in Williamson shows same old Conservative sleaze

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence in Gavin Williamson despite knowing about the complaint made, Liberal Democrat Cheif Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Different Prime Minister, same old Conservative sleaze.

If Rishi Sunak, had any sense of public duty, he would sack Gavin Williamson now. In any other workplace, someone who behaved as he did would have been rightly dismissed for gross misconduct.

Instead Williamson is being let off the hook by a Prime Minister happy to let his integrity be brought into question on a daily basis. Every day Williamson remains in his post is an insult to the decent hardworking people across the country.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jeff
    John 7th Nov '22 - 7:21pm: We are in a new era. Globalisation is sharply in reverse. In the real world global trade is at record levels… ...
  • Roland
    @TonyH - I second your sentiments. I also like Tom Arm's World Review - the two articles seem to be providing a current affairs cadence to LDV....
  • James Fowler
    I salute your bravery James Pugh. Even just a year ago you'd have been howled down as murderer for daring to suggest that there might be trade offs in the fight...
  • Peter Watson
    @Chris Moore "most LDs are not republicans or unilateral disarmers!" More's the pity! :-) I do sometimes wonder what the Lib Dems are actually for! :-( Unfor...
  • Marco
    "In the 80s, 90s and 2000s, we were either in the high teens or low to mid twenties" Yes and now as "respecters of The Result" we're on what, 9% on average?...