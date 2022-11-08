US Midterms – the ones to watch (if you can stand it)

Bracing yourself for disappointment seems to be a good approach to the US Midterms.

With the Democrats panicking about the New York state governorship (previously thought safe for their Kathy Hochul), it could be a very bad night for the Democrats.

Public focus has turned increasingly to the economy and crime in recent weeks. That’s not good for the Democrats, although there is still a hope that abortion will help them as an issue.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report says that the Republicans have a “clear edge”:

…House control appears easily within the GOP’s reach — with the biggest remaining mystery the size of that majority. This cycle’s House landscape is unusually uneven: in blue states, both parties’ internal polling has found Democrats in double-digit Biden seats — including DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-17) and Katie Porter (CA-47) — in tight races defined by crime and inflation. Yet other Democrats in red states continue to hang tough, defying the president’s low approval (in many cases, aided by polarizing GOP opponents).

NBC’s final generic poll puts both parties on 47%. Somewhat at odds with that, they have Biden’s approval rating at 43% – typically a poisonous level for an incumbent President, suggesting a loss of 40-60 House seats for the Democrats. They found most people – 37% – saying that the economy is the most important issue for them, with 81% of them dissatisfied with the state of the nation’s finances. Independents are particularly concerned about the economy – not a good omen for the Democrats. In terms of voter enthusiasm, there has been a recent slight uptick in Democratic voter keeness. NBC say 73% of the each of the two parties’ supporters saying they are very enthusiastic about voting.

Five Thirty Eight gives a list of 25 House seats to watch, that will give an indicator of how things are going on Election Night.

In the Senate it is very close with five key races to watch – one of which (Georgia) may not be decided this week: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire.

“It’s very close” is an expression you will hear a lot in the next few days with respect to the US Midterms. Sir Alex Ferguson’s expression, about noisy posteriors, seems apposite.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.