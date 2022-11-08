Paul Walter

US Midterms – the ones to watch (if you can stand it)

By | Tue 8th November 2022 - 8:33 am

Embed from Getty Images

Bracing yourself for disappointment seems to be a good approach to the US Midterms.

With the Democrats panicking about the New York state governorship (previously thought safe for their Kathy Hochul), it could be a very bad night for the Democrats.

Public focus has turned increasingly to the economy and crime in recent weeks. That’s not good for the Democrats, although there is still a hope that abortion will help them as an issue.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report says that the Republicans have a “clear edge”:

…House control appears easily within the GOP’s reach — with the biggest remaining mystery the size of that majority.

This cycle’s House landscape is unusually uneven: in blue states, both parties’ internal polling has found Democrats in double-digit Biden seats — including DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-17) and Katie Porter (CA-47) — in tight races defined by crime and inflation. Yet other Democrats in red states continue to hang tough, defying the president’s low approval (in many cases, aided by polarizing GOP opponents).

NBC’s final generic poll puts both parties on 47%. Somewhat at odds with that, they have Biden’s approval rating at 43% – typically a poisonous level for an incumbent President, suggesting a loss of 40-60 House seats for the Democrats. They found most people – 37% – saying that the economy is the most important issue for them, with 81% of them dissatisfied with the state of the nation’s finances. Independents are particularly concerned about the economy – not a good omen for the Democrats. In terms of voter enthusiasm, there has been a recent slight uptick in Democratic voter keeness. NBC say 73% of the each of the two parties’ supporters saying they are very enthusiastic about voting.

Five Thirty Eight gives a list of 25 House seats to watch, that will give an indicator of how things are going on Election Night.

In the Senate it is very close with five key races to watch – one of which (Georgia) may not be decided this week: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire.

“It’s very close” is an expression you will hear a lot in the next few days with respect to the US Midterms. Sir Alex Ferguson’s expression, about noisy posteriors, seems apposite.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Russell 8th Nov '22 - 9:44am

    Biden has been a disappointment. In a divided country he has not reached out “across the aisle”, which is something he promised. Whether on the stimulus bill or the so called culture wars (immigration, beta blockers, Dobbs) he’s pandered to his party’s far left. The fiasco in Afghanistan was a stain on the West (wrong to “go in”, wrong to abandon). I certainly don’t relish the return of Trump but the Democrats should have seen this coming. They’ll certainly need someone different (Buttigieg?) to lead the party in 2024. Less is more!

  • David Warren 8th Nov '22 - 10:47am

    Whatever the results Biden needs to announce that he will not run for a second term and allow the Democrats to begin the process of selecting a new candidate for 2024.

    If the GOP win control of congress then they will almost certainly disgrace themselves with their partisan shenaniggans allowing a fresh Democrat face the opportunity to have a fighting chance of the retaining the White House for their party.

  • Barry Lofty 8th Nov '22 - 10:48am

    Mr Biden may not be one of the greatest Presidents in American history but the potential alternative would be even worse as would be the return of a former disgraced Prime Minister in our country?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    Mr Biden may not be one of the greatest Presidents in American history but the potential alternative would be even worse as would be the return of a former disg...
  • David Warren
    Whatever the results Biden needs to announce that he will not run for a second term and allow the Democrats to begin the process of selecting a new candidate fo...
  • Barry Lofty
    Having lived through the Cuban missile crisis I had hoped we would not again be faced with another threat to civilisation, intelligent cool heads are needed onc...
  • Russell
    Biden has been a disappointment. In a divided country he has not reached out "across the aisle", which is something he promised. Whether on the stimulus bill or...
  • Tom Harney
    One factor causing our financial problems is of course the trade barriers with the rest of Europe. Small firms, which should be growing to ensure our future, fi...