The Voice

Lib Dems take action to clean up language

Fri 1st April 2022

Tucked away at the end of the Agenda for Spring Conference we find this constitutional amendment:

In Article 20.1, delete ‘not less than’ and insert ‘not fewer than’ on both occasions.

What is not immediately apparent is that such grammatical errors could result in disciplinary action in future.

In an attempt to smarten up communications the party can now apply sanctions to anyone who violates good grammar in public-facing documents such as Focus leaflets and press releases. Any party member responsible for such errors will have to attend training. If they refuse, they face expulsion.

Here are some examples of the kinds of errors they have in mind.

  • Confusing ‘less’ and ‘fewer’. Hint: ‘less’ goes with a singular noun, while ‘fewer’ goes with a plural.
  • Using ‘different to’ instead of ‘different from’.
  • Misplaced or omitted apostrophes. Hint: an apostrophe usually indicates that a letter has been left out (but not always …) or the word is in the possessive form (but not always …)
  • Semi-colons at the end of bullet points; Or full stops. Or commas,
  • Two or more spaces between sentences.    This is on the insistence of the Party President.
  • Treating data or media as singular nouns.
  • Starting a sentence with ‘But’ or ‘Or’.  Or ‘And’.
  • The Heidelberg colon. This should not be used under any circumstances.

The party has not yet come to a decision about the use of the Oxford comma. It is thought that this impasse might be resolved with a creative solution similar to our policy on an independent nuclear deterrent: its use would be allowed for three weeks out of four.

This action was prompted by a poll of voters in Blue Wall seats which showed that the party could win an extra dozen MPs at the next General Election if it showed that it took good grammar seriously.  The research was commissioned by the party president ahead of the publication of his new book on political polling later this month.

Our spokesperson on Grammar in the House of Lords, Baroness Afril Polo, commented:

Its a shame that the Liberal Democrat’s might of ignored these grammer misstakes in the passed but, they/them/their is now doing something about it.

