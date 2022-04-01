Today’s stories

We hope you enjoyed this morning’s post.

This time last year we were musing on whether the party should take over a cruise ship for our Autumn Conference. It seems The Guardian has had a similar brainwave in relation to the superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs.

Meanwhile, Tim Farron had a splendid idea.

🚨🚨🚨Excited to announce that I will be hosting a ground-breaking new show on @GBNEWS where politicians will settle their differences by actually having a fight. ‘GBH with Tim Farron’ coming to your TV screens soon! — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 1, 2022

He also seems to be involved in this tweet with some dodgy Dad dancing.

This account no longer belongs to the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors. After being mistaken for many years as the other ALDC (the Abby Lee Dance Company), we’ve decided to sell out. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/MhGiKZeSNI — All Liberal Dance Company (@ALDC) April 1, 2022

And again.

It’s a DANCE OFF my dudes pic.twitter.com/OEZVuWFi8i — All Liberal Dance Company (@ALDC) April 1, 2022

Now Nick gets in on the act.

Think Nick needs to spend less time on Facebook and more time DANCING pic.twitter.com/mnXnXFDxu3 — All Liberal Dance Company (@ALDC) April 1, 2022

Some odd goings on at Young Liberals, who also sported a name change.

We’ll miss our Supreme Overlord, but we’re very excited for the next stage in the life of Liberal Youth https://t.co/mu2pbY7Itb — Liberal Youth (@YoungLiberalsUK) April 1, 2022

Spotted any other stories? If so do tell us in the comments.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.