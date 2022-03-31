The Voice

Liberal Democrats mark Transgender Day of Visibility

By | Thu 31st March 2022 - 9:40 pm

Today is the Transgender Day of Visibility, our chance to celebrate transgender and non binary people and raise awareness of the issues affecting them.  Liberal Democrats have a proud history of supporting rights for transgender and non binary people.

Here’s how some in the party have marked the day:

 

On this important day for the LGBT community, ITV’s Paul Brand reported that the Government is not going to proceed with legislation to ban conversion therapy, an appalling and barbaric practice which causes huge harm to LGBT people.

Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse described this as giving the green light to a form of torture in the UK:

This is not just yet another u-turn from the Tories, but giving the green light to a form of torture in the UK. This is an utter betrayal of the LGBT+ community.

Conversion therapy should have been banned years ago, but the Conservatives are looking the other way on this abusive and dangerous practice, this is a complete injustice. The Government must ban it without dither or delay.

This is proof that days like today, which highlight the struggles and triumphs of the LGBT community, are needed in the face of increasing discrimination against them.

