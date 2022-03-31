Liberal Democrats mark Transgender Day of Visibility

Today is the Transgender Day of Visibility, our chance to celebrate transgender and non binary people and raise awareness of the issues affecting them. Liberal Democrats have a proud history of supporting rights for transgender and non binary people.

Here’s how some in the party have marked the day:

On #TransDayOfVisibility we celebrate trans people and stand with the trans community against hatred and discrimination. To all our trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming members, supporters, friends and followers: we respect you, we value you – today and every day. pic.twitter.com/qOpevnhhva — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 31, 2022

Today let’s celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility🏳️‍⚧️ We must herald how far the trans movement has come, but must also recognise the great work to be done to achieve trans justice. Stand up for dignity and equality, and strive to end discrimination and abuse🏳️‍⚧️ — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) March 31, 2022

This #TransDayOfVisibility I want to help ensure that society is as inclusive and a safe space as possible. I have therefore added my pronouns (she/her) to my bio. We must keep learning and strive to become better allies to trans people. You are valid. You exist. I see you. 🏳️‍⚧️ — Hina Bokhari AM 🔶🧡🇺🇦 (@HinaBokhariLD) March 31, 2022

Today is Trans day of visibility🏳️‍⚧️ It is an opportunity to celebrate trans and non-binary people as well as to raise awareness of the discrimination faced in the UK and around the world. #TransDayOfVisibility — Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) March 31, 2022

To trans people in the UK and around the world: you are not alone. To allies around the world: we need to step up! #TDOV #transrights pic.twitter.com/Ix0KPrYG6K — LGBT+ Lib Dems (@LGBTLD) March 31, 2022

On this important day for the LGBT community, ITV’s Paul Brand reported that the Government is not going to proceed with legislation to ban conversion therapy, an appalling and barbaric practice which causes huge harm to LGBT people.

Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse described this as giving the green light to a form of torture in the UK:

This is not just yet another u-turn from the Tories, but giving the green light to a form of torture in the UK. This is an utter betrayal of the LGBT+ community. Conversion therapy should have been banned years ago, but the Conservatives are looking the other way on this abusive and dangerous practice, this is a complete injustice. The Government must ban it without dither or delay.

This is proof that days like today, which highlight the struggles and triumphs of the LGBT community, are needed in the face of increasing discrimination against them.