8 May 2025 – today’s press releases

Interest rates: Trump tariffs, spiralling bills and jobs tax still ‘hammering’ millions of households

Greene responds to direct award of ferries to CalMac

Cole-Hamilton marks VE Day

McArthur responds to FM’s comments on assisted dying

Commenting on reports that a US/UK trade deal will be announced later today, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Parliament must be given a vote on this US trade deal so it can be properly scrutinised. A good trade deal with the US could bring huge benefits, but Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned that it may include measures that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or give tax cuts to US tech billionaires. If the government is confident the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in Britain’s national interest, it should not be afraid to bring it before MPs.

Interest rates: Trump tariffs, spiralling bills and jobs tax still ‘hammering’ millions of households

Responding to the Bank of England cutting interest rates to 4.25%, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Today’s rate cut is of course welcome news, but it cannot distract from the fact that millions of households are still being hammered by Trump’s tariffs, spiralling bills and a growth-crushing jobs tax that is already eating into pay packets. To break the cycle of stagnation left by the Conservatives, the government must scrap its jobs tax, fix the broken business rates system and stand up to Trump’s tariffs. We urge the government to build an economic coalition of the willing with European and Commonwealth allies and set its sights higher by pursuing a bespoke UK-EU customs union. This is the way to reboot our economy, rebuild public services and protect family finances.

Responding to Keir Starmer’s press conference regarding the UK-US agreement, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

When it comes to any trade deal – and especially one with someone as unreliable as Donald Trump – the devil will be in the detail. One thing is clear, Trump’s trade tariffs are still hitting key British industries, threatening the livelihoods of people across the UK. The Government must now publish the full details of this deal and give MPs a vote. It would show complete disrespect to the public if this deal was waved through without giving Parliament a say. The Liberal Democrats will continue to ask the questions the public want answers to. Like so many people, we have grave concerns about Donald Trump’s attempts to undercut British farmers, undermine children’s online safety and secure tax breaks for US tech barons. These are compounded by Trump’s history of breaking his word and ripping up trade deals on a whim.

Greene responds to direct award of ferries to CalMac

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will implement a direct award of the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services contract to CalMac, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson and MSP for West Scotland Jamie Greene said:

It’s no secret that the SNP have been keen to directly award major contracts to CalMac for some years. The big concern people have with this direct award is that without a competitive tender process, there is no way to hold the incumbent operator to account on its many promises to improve services. The entire network desperately needs new ferries and faces endless disruption due to technical faults and cancellations. The SNP rarely ever consult islanders and businesses on what’s best for them or what they want, as evidenced by the changes introduced to the Cumbrae route.

Cole-Hamilton marks VE Day

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Today we commemorate the moment when 80 years ago, the high command of the Allied Forces received the unconditional surrender of the Third Reich. Whilst war still raged in the Pacific, for the first time in 6 years, across these islands, the tension, grind and privations of wartime, gave way to lasting peace. In a radio broadcast to the British people and to the world, King George VI said: ‘On this day of just triumph and proud sorrow, let us take up our work again, resolved as a people to do nothing unworthy of those who died for us and to make the world such a world as they would have desired, for their children and for ours.’ His words ushered in the long peace that most of us have only ever known. As we give thanks today for the sacrifice laid down by the generations to come before us, we must rededicate ourselves to the promise of that peace and its furtherance for our children and theirs to come.

McArthur responds to FM’s comments on assisted dying

Responding to the First Minister’s comments on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill this afternoon, Liam McArthur MSP said: