Maiden speech – Lord (Shaffaq) Mohammed

Last week saw the second maiden speech from our recent small, but evidently perfectly-formed, Lords intake. Shaffaq made his debut during the Second Reading of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill last Thursday.

My Lords, it is with profound humility and sincere gratitude that I rise to make my maiden speech in your Lordships’ House. Never did I imagine, as a child born in Kashmir to parents from a humble farming background, that I would stand here among your Lordships, not as an observer but as an equal, entrusted with responsibilities to speak up for communities like the ones that raised me.

I arrived in the United Kingdom in 1977 at the age of four with my mother, Khadija Bi, to join our family in Tinsley, Sheffield — a proud community, poor in material wealth but rich in spirit. The contrast could not have been greater: from the clear, ice-cold streams of the valleys of Kashmir to the smoky steel mills of the Lower Don Valley. Yet it was here that I learned resilience, solidarity and the value of opportunity.

My journey here has not followed the traditional path that one might expect of a Member of this House. My father, Mohammed Saddique, grew up working small pieces of land with his siblings. They all lived in a simple, fragile house made of mud, straw, rock and wood. Life was harsh — often, food would consist of a chapatti and a raw onion — while they harvested the wheat by hand in the gruelling, searing midday sun. When the opportunity arose to work in Britain’s steel industry, he grasped it, bringing with him the dreams of a better life for the generations to come.

The steel mills of Sheffield gave my family hope, but their decline in the early 1980s took much of that security away. Like many others, my father lost his job, and like many others, we relied upon the state for support. I grew up receiving free school meals and free clothing from Sheffield City Council, which at the time was led by a very youthful leader. I emphasise the word “youthful” because he was known as David Blunkett. I wonder what happened to him.

Although I excelled at school, particularly in mathematics, family necessities meant that at the age of 16 I entered the world of work through the youth training scheme — or YTS, as it was known — earning £27.50 for a 40-hour week unloading lorries at the Sheffield Co-op superstore in Hillsborough. It was a tough start but not without its blessings. I was supported by my manager, Mr Bryan Richardson, who gave me Wednesdays off—not to go and watch my beloved Sheffield Wednesday but actually to attend Loxley College to do my A-levels. This small act of faith helped secure a place for me at Sheffield University to study business as a mature student. I was the first in my family to go to university.

After graduating, I dedicated myself to youth work in the city of Sheffield, supporting young people like me who needed a second chance. That passion led me to be elected to Sheffield City Council in 2004, followed by a spell in the European Parliament, where I championed young people, women’s rights, human rights and international development. I see my arrival as a mark of this House’s enduring commitment to represent all walks of life and to recognise the importance of lived experiences alongside legal, academic and business expertise.

I have also served as a lay magistrate in Sheffield. I cannot resist sharing with your Lordships a moment from my very first day on the Sheffield bench. I arrived early but was mistakenly directed through the public entrance. I spent an anxious 10 minutes or so mingling unknowingly with defendants who were due to appear before me, before an eagle-eyed receptionist realised the error and swiftly had me escorted to the appropriate floor. I am pleased to report that no such confusion accompanied my first day here in this House, thanks to the exceptional support from Black Rod and her team, the clerks, the doorkeepers, the security staff, the police officers, the catering staff, the wonderful attendants in the Library and my supporters, my noble friends Lady Benjamin and Lord Allan of Hallam.

Turning to the important business before us today — the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill — I wish to speak briefly on the issue of home education. During my time as a youth worker, I worked with many post-16 NEETs: young people not in employment, education or training. I often encountered those who had been educated at home or had suffered disrupted schooling. Without structured support and oversight, these young people can easily slip through the net, falling far behind their peers and missing opportunities that would enable them to thrive.

This is why I welcome the provisions in the Bill for local authorities to maintain contact with home-educated children, not as a heavy-handed intrusion but as a vital safeguard to ensure that no young person is left behind. Supporting young people is not merely a moral imperative, it is a national investment. When we help a young person to realise their potential, we strengthen the fabric of our society for generations to come.

I owe everything I have achieved to the resilience of my parents, the kindness of strangers who believed in me and the opportunities afforded by this great country. It is now my privilege to give back—to serve your Lordships’ House with the same spirit of duty and hope that has brought me here.