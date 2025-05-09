When will we impose sanctions on Israel ?

For years, many of us have been asking what it would take for the British government to officially recognise Palestine – in order to delegitimise the Israeli annexation of the West Bank and Gaza, and usher in the end of the territorial ambitions of Israel’s far-right. Well, now we know it’s not Israel bombing Gaza flat in a lethal campaign involving deliberately targeting schools, universities and hospitals, killing tens of thousands of civilians including humanitarian workers, ignoring and disrespecting the UN and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and adding starvation as a war tactic. The current British government has responded to the Gaza war with the usual evasions and denials.

And yet it was Great Britain which told the League of Nations when we took responsibility for Palestine after World War I that delivering a fair outcome for all the peoples of Mandate Palestine was “a sacred duty for Civilisation”. Although the passage of time has dimmed that memory for us, it understandably hasn’t dimmed it for the generations of Palestinians who have lived under what Amnesty International calls a system of “oppression” and “apartheid”. Israeli historian Ilan Pappe long ago called the West Bank an open prison, and Gaza a closed prison.

The key sticking point now is whether or not the destruction of Gaza and its people constitutes genocide. If the UK government admits that Israel’s actions in Gaza seem like genocide it will be obliged, under the Genocide Convention, to act to stop it, and because of that, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stood up in the House of Commons and said categorically that he does not recognise what is happening as genocide.

The ICJ will not pronounce a final judgement for several years, but the convention doesn’t say signatories can remain bystanders until that day, it says we have to take action to stop it. The ICJ has made it clear there is a case to answer and issued warnings and some demands to Israel – so the time for action is now, while those who haven’t already been killed or displaced are still alive.

Is Parliament or the Executive ‘Sovereign’ under our constitution ?

If parliament were to organise a cross-party coalition to support a motion that genocide is happening in Gaza, the government would be forced to act, and that would inevitably mean not just a slight reduction in the number of arms export licences, or selective sanctions against individuals in Israel and the West Bank, it would mean sanctions that banned all trade with Israel. Many Israelis already oppose the aggressive Netanyahu regime, but full sanctions would be a shock to the Israeli system, and would awaken all of the Israeli public to realisation that our apparent acquiescence over the escalation of the onslaught in Gaza is not the same as approval. They need to be shown that they have been led down a very dangerous path, and that contrary to their national paranoia about surrounding Arab countries being bent on their destruction, all their neighbours want, as do we in the UK and around the world, is justice for the Palestinians.

Why our elected MPs won’t reflect the will of the British people on this issue – and force the government to admit we are witnessing genocide in Gaza – is an open question. Imposing sanctions on Israel is probably the only way to bring Israel’s leaders to their senses, and help Israel start to rebuild its reputation around the world. Maybe Israelis need reminding that mercy blesses both the giver and the receiver, and although the greater part of the ‘sacred’ pledge we made all those years ago is owed to the Palestinians, who have suffered so much, we also owe it to the Israelis to use every effort to bring the terrible destruction in Gaza and the West Bank to an end.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire.