What next for the Catholic Church?

Although I am neither a theologian nor an expert on the teaching of the Church, I found the moment of choosing the next Pope deeply important. I would never shy away from the fact that faith plays an important part in my life. No, I am not better than anyone else because I believe. However, I find it extremely helpful to know that I have, to put it simply in lay terms, someone I can spiritually lean on or rely on.

I am also aware that, as we live in a more secularised society, religion to some is becoming less relevant. However, I am personally convinced that the faith communities continue to make such a positive and meaningful impact on our communities.

Now, back to the Vatican! Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes 267th Pontiff, as the first American Pope! He has chosen to be known as Leo XIV. Born in Chicago, he spent many years in South America, in particular in Peru. He actually holds dual citizenship. Some argue that he is young (69) and inexperienced as he was nominated by Pope Francis as a Cardinal only 2 years ago. He comes from the Augustinian order. Some say that he has a joyful, outgoing character and a very good sense of humour.

The Catholic Church is at a big crossroad. The tensions between the liberal and more traditional wings of the Church have deepened. I am delighted that he already emphasised the importance of building bridges and creating opportunities for dialogue. I am pleased that, although he is described as a moderate, he might continue and enhance the work that has been undertaken by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

In an interview with Vatican news in 2023 he said: “One must not give in to the temptation to live isolated, separated in a palace, satisfied with a certain social level or a certain level within the church”. The authority we have is to serve, to accompany priests, to be pastors and teachers.” This is crucial; the church and its leaders have to come out of their comfort zones, blend in with the ever changing society, stand firm to defend its values and principles, but try to embrace every challenge and difficulty.

I am certain that people who might have a negative view of the Church and a religion as a whole might question the relevance and the excitement of this pontifical process and I get it. The Church has a lot of flaws and weaknesses. It did hurt a lot of people and it made a lot of mistakes along the way. But why are we surprised? The Church, like any other organisations, is made of humans, who are sinful with plenty of limitations. Church is a bit like a hospital, where we go to get better; physically or spiritually.

Let’s hope that today’s selection of the new Pope will bring hope, wisdom and “ocean of graces” to all people across the world!

PS Without trying to seek some secrecy, I wonder whether there is a political aspect of the most recent election of the new Pope. Is this a coincidence that a new Pope comes from America? God does work miracles! I really can’t wait to see how the new Pontiff will challenge intellectually and morally (surely, it shouldn’t be too difficult!) the President of the United States.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.