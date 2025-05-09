ALDC By-Election Report, 8th May

Following the 95 local by-elections we saw on the undercard for the 1st May elections, we returned this week to a rather more sedentary two. On Thursday 8th May, there was a Labour defence in Calderdale, and a Liberal Democrat defence in Eastleigh.

Congratulations to Cllr Mark Harding and the team in Eastleigh, for not only successfully defending the Eastleigh Central seat, but increasing the Lib Dem vote share.

Eastleigh District Council, Eastleigh Central

Liberal Democrats (Mark Harding): 1020 (46.6%, +9.2)

Reform UK: 611 (27.9%, +20.0)

Labour: 319 (14.6%, -18.8)

Conservative: 149 (6.8%, -7.0)

Independent: 90 (4.1%, new)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Elsewhere, Alexander Gow flew the Lib Dem flag in Skircoat, whilst Labour lost to Reform. Well done to the team in Calderdale for adding to the share of the vote here, and overtaking the Conservatives in the process!

Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council, Skircoat

Reform UK: 1392 (36.8%, new)

Labour: 1059 (28%, -23.1)

Green Party: 566 (14.96%, +0.2)

Liberal Democrats (Alexander Gow): 411 (10.9%, +2.7)

Conservative: 355 (9.4%, -15.7)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Chris Ward is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC