9 May 2025 – today’s press releases

Andrew Bailey right that the UK must urgently rebuild trade with Europe

UK-US trade deal: Starmer must rule out “massive tax breaks” for Musk

Rennie visits Children’s hospice helped by Scot Lib Dem budget deal

Responding to the Governor of the Bank of England’s comments that the UK now needs to “rebuild” Britain’s trade relationship with the EU, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Andrew Bailey has today added his voice to what Liberal Democrats have been saying for years: that we urgently need to rebuild our trading relationship with our closest and most significant economic partners in Europe. This isn’t about revisiting the past, it’s about boosting our economy and deepening cooperation for the future. Despite the Government’s US deal, Trump’s trade tariffs are still hitting key British industries and threatening the livelihoods of people across the UK. The Government must embrace a pragmatic and ambitious approach to our relationship with the EU – cutting red tape and providing a vital boost for our businesses.

Responding to reporting that the UK has not ruled out a tech deal as part of future trading negotiations with the US, Daisy Cooper MP, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson, said:

As the Government starts the next phase of UK-US trade negotiations, the PM must be clear that the UK won’t trade away our children’s online safety, weaken protections against online scammers or give big tax breaks to US tech giants. The PM must express that any “science and tech partnership” with the US should boost R&D and strengthen supply chains – not double down on making the online world even more of a Wild West. Negotiating in the UK’s interests must include keeping our children safe online and ruling out massive tax breaks to tech billionaires like Elon Musk.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has today visited Rachel House Children’s Hospice in Kinross to hear about their work providing palliative care, respite care, and end-of-life care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions, as well as support for their families.

His visit follows Scottish Liberal Democrat budget negotiations which secured an additional £5m for the hospice sector to help recruit skilled staff.

Mr Rennie said: