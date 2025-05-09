Mark Valladares

9 May 2025 – today’s press releases

By | Fri 9th May 2025 - 10:30 pm
  • Andrew Bailey right that the UK must urgently rebuild trade with Europe
  • UK-US trade deal: Starmer must rule out “massive tax breaks” for Musk
  • Rennie visits Children’s hospice helped by Scot Lib Dem budget deal

Andrew Bailey right that the UK must urgently rebuild trade with Europe

Responding to the Governor of the Bank of England’s comments that the UK now needs to “rebuild” Britain’s trade relationship with the EU, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Andrew Bailey has today added his voice to what Liberal Democrats have been saying for years: that we urgently need to rebuild our trading relationship with our closest and most significant economic partners in Europe.

This isn’t about revisiting the past, it’s about boosting our economy and deepening cooperation for the future. Despite the Government’s US deal, Trump’s trade tariffs are still hitting key British industries and threatening the livelihoods of people across the UK.

The Government must embrace a pragmatic and ambitious approach to our relationship with the EU – cutting red tape and providing a vital boost for our businesses.

UK-US trade deal: Starmer must rule out “massive tax breaks” for Musk

Responding to reporting that the UK has not ruled out a tech deal as part of future trading negotiations with the US, Daisy Cooper MP, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson, said:

As the Government starts the next phase of UK-US trade negotiations, the PM must be clear that the UK won’t trade away our children’s online safety, weaken protections against online scammers or give big tax breaks to US tech giants.

The PM must express that any “science and tech partnership” with the US should boost R&D and strengthen supply chains – not double down on making the online world even more of a Wild West.

Negotiating in the UK’s interests must include keeping our children safe online and ruling out massive tax breaks to tech billionaires like Elon Musk.

Rennie visits Children’s hospice helped by Scot Lib Dem budget deal

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has today visited Rachel House Children’s Hospice in Kinross to hear about their work providing palliative care, respite care, and end-of-life care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions, as well as support for their families.

His visit follows Scottish Liberal Democrat budget negotiations which secured an additional £5m for the hospice sector to help recruit skilled staff.

Mr Rennie said:

I’d like to thank the staff of Rachel House for welcoming here today to see their important work. It is an incredibly powerful experience to hear about what they are doing week-in week-out to help children with life shortening conditions and their families.

At the recent Scottish Government budget, Scottish Liberal Democrats took the opportunity seriously and secured millions of pounds for the hospice sector so it was important for me to come and visit and hear about how additional funds can be put to work to support service users by recruiting skilled staff.

Liberal Democrats worked to make a real difference through the budget process by helping hospices like Rachel House alongside more funds for colleges, long Covid, GPs, dentists and more.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News, Press releases and Scotland.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • John McHugo
    Thanks for this, Michal. As a Catholic, my approach is very much the same as yours. One point which has so far been largely overlooked by the media is the ...
  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    @David Raw - have you been watching Conclave?...
  • David Le Grice
    @nvelope2003 How exactly do nuclear weapons make an economy immune to sanctions? Surely the cost and materials needed to build and maintain them would if anyth...
  • Joe Bourke
    The Framework agreement for the US/UK Trade deal is subject to continued negotiation of details and will presumably need to be passed by the US congress. The 10...
  • David Allen
    "Why would an online application route have to be ‘easy’? Wouldn’t you expect an applicant to have to make a good case for coming to UK as opposed to anot...