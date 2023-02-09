9 February 2023 – today’s press releases

Unusually, there don’t appear to have been any yesterday, but the Liberal Democrat press team were back in action today. And so, without further ado…

Home repossessions rise after Liz Truss budget

A&E Stats: Patients are paying the price for Conservative mismanagement

Rishi Sunak playing ‘a reckless game’ with CO2 emissions as two more private flights confirmed

Home repossessions rise after Liz Truss budget

Mortgage repossessions by court bailiffs double as more people lose their homes in the cost of living crisis

Liberal Democrats call for Spring Budget to include help for families at risk of losing their homes

New figures out this morning from the Ministry of Justice show that mortgage claims, orders, warrants and repossessions have all increased in the three months to December 2022, following the Liz Truss mini-budget

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, mortgage possession claims are up 23%. Mortgage orders for possession are up 50%, warrants up 88% and repossessions by county court bailiffs have doubled, up 134%.

Today’s figures are the first since the disastrous Liz Truss mini-budget, which sent interest rates to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to include a fund in the Spring Budget to ensure homeowners do not lose their homes as a result of rising mortgage bills.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

The consequences of the mortgage ticking bomb set-off by Liz Truss are being felt hard by homeowners. It is shocking that Liz Truss has still refused to apologise for her economic vandalism which has crippled people with mortgage misery People’s homes are on the line and still the Government refuses to act. Botched budgets and a complete failure to control inflation has led to this point. Ministers must act now before any more families face the heartbreak of losing their homes. The capital and South East have been hit hardest by the mortgage timebomb with bills rising by hundreds of pounds a month, yet still the Government refuses to act. Rishi Sunak is nowhere to be found on this. It is time he stepped in and introduced an emergency mortgage protection fund to stop people losing their homes.

A&E Stats: Patients are paying the price for Conservative mismanagement

Responding to the news that 42,700 A&E patients waited 12 hours from decision to admit to admission in January and that ambulance response times in January 2023 met none of their targets, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Today’s statistics are yet another damning verdict of the Government’s management of the NHS. Thousands are stuck waiting in A&E or in the backs of ambulances for hours on end, and even more are struggling to get the social care they need. The Conservatives have been running the NHS into the ground for years and patients are paying the price. The Government needs to get a grip and fix our NHS and social care services. They can start by paying our carers a proper wage to stop the exodus of workers leaving for better paid work in supermarkets and warehouses.

Rishi Sunak playing ‘a reckless game’ with CO2 emissions as two more private flights confirmed

Responding to confirmation from No.10 that Rishi Sunak travelled from Dorset to London via helicopter on Wednesday evening, then from London to Cornwall by plane on Thursday morning, Liberal Democrat Energy and Climate Change Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said: