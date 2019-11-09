9 November 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems respond to NEU schools league table
A new NEU league table reveals that Boris Johnson’s funding plans will see 83% of schools receiving less money per pupil in April 2020, in real terms, than they received in 2015.
Responding to the report, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Education Layla Moran said:
These figures reveal how the Conservatives are failing the next generation. Schools are already struggling to cope with catastrophic budget cuts, with headteachers having to ask parents for donations for basic resources like paper and textbooks. This chronic underfunding is only set to get worse, denying children up and down the country the opportunity to realise their full potential.
Only the Liberal Democrats can deliver the funding our schools so desperately need. We have a plan to stop Brexit and invest £10 billion of the Remain bonus into our schools, giving every child the best possible start in life.