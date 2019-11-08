8 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: If the PM thinks NI deal is so good – why doesn’t the rest of the UK have it?

Lib Dems: BBC now complicit in establishment stitch-up to exclude Remain voice

Responding to comments made by Boris Johnson that Northern Ireland has got a great deal by keeping access to the Single Market and free movement, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

The Single Market and freedom of movement are a great deal – even Boris Johnson recognises this – so why isn’t he keeping them for the whole of the UK as part of the many benefits of EU membership? It is clear that the best deal for the UK is the one we have now: in the EU. That is why a Liberal Democrat government will revoke Article 50 on day one. It’s time to Stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Responding to news that the BBC will run a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on 6 December 2019, Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said: