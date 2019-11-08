8 November 2019 – today’s press releases

- Lib Dems: If the PM thinks NI deal is so good – why doesn’t the rest of the UK have it?
- Lib Dems: BBC now complicit in establishment stitch-up to exclude Remain voice
Lib Dems: If the PM thinks NI deal is so good – why doesn’t the rest of the UK have it?
Responding to comments made by Boris Johnson that Northern Ireland has got a great deal by keeping access to the Single Market and free movement, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:
The Single Market and freedom of movement are a great deal – even Boris Johnson recognises this – so why isn’t he keeping them for the whole of the UK as part of the many benefits of EU membership?
It is clear that the best deal for the UK is the one we have now: in the EU.
That is why a Liberal Democrat government will revoke Article 50 on day one. It’s time to Stop Brexit and build a brighter future.
Lib Dems: BBC now complicit in establishment stitch-up to exclude Remain voice
Responding to news that the BBC will run a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on 6 December 2019, Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:
The BBC are now complicit in another establishment stitch up to shut down debate on the most important issue for generations: Brexit.
Millions of people voted to Remain in 2016. After three years of chaos, it is shocking that the Liberal Democrats – the strongest party of Remain – are being denied the opportunity to challenge Johnson and Corbyn on Brexit.
Once again, the leaders of the Tories and Labour are running scared of debating the most important issue for generations.
The Liberal Democrats are fighting to stop Brexit. We will pursue all options, including legal action, to ensure that our voice is heard in televised leaders’ debates.
It should not be in the gift of any political party to decide whether the public deserve the opportunity to scrutinise those who seek to lead this country. That is why TV debates should be mandatory, and the format should be decided by an independent commission.
A Liberal Democrat government will ensure that an independent commission is tasked with creating the format for future mandatory debates.”
The Liberal Democrats are offering hope with our plan to Stop Brexit and generate a £50 billion Remain Bonus for our UK family of nations. This is about building a brighter future. I will keep fighting to ensure our voice is heard.