Mark Pack

Mark Pack writes…Parrots, canvassing and factsheets

By | Fri 8th November 2019 - 12:55 pm

Parrots feature more often in canvassing that you might expect. 

A few years back, Kelly-Marie Blundell revealed her canvassing experience one day in Guildford:

“Canvassing flats, often elderly people will call out through the door before opening as a measure of precaution. When I was canvassing some flats in Guildford, I knocked on one such door, or so I thought.

“‘Excuse me, can I help you?’ came the thin, elderly lady’s voice. I replied, ‘Yes, my name is Kelly-Marie Blundell and I am your…’

“But then she repeated it, speaking over me. So I spoke a little louder and clearer, presuming she was hard of hearing. ‘Yes, my name is Kelly-Marie…’ Then I heard it again, ‘Excuse me can I help you?’

“Rather baffled, I started again. ‘My name is Kelly-Marie…’

“And then I heard a squawk. That’s right. The repeated phrase was clearly coming from a parrot!”

I have, however, been taking a gamble and omitting references to parrots in many of the training sessions for new canvassers I’ve been helping with around the country in the last few weeks. What has been clear through all the sessions is just how many of our newer and not-so-new members are keen to get active and canvassing for the first time for this general election.

What has also been clear is how effective the central party’s pilot grassroots mobilisation project can be at getting those who sign up to our national petitions coming to such canvassing training and campaign briefing sessions. That is a huge potential resource of extra help to be tapped – and one to be trained up.

Which is why in addition to those parrot-free training sessions, I’ve also put together two concise factsheets – one on canvassing and one on delivering – to easily and quickly take new helpers through the basics.

Whether you are a new helper or a veteran hand, I hope you find them useful both for yourself and for your colleagues. And watch out for the parrots.

* Mark Pack is a member of the Federal Board and editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire. He is a candidate for Party President.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Nov - 1:02pm
    @ Matthew Huntbach, "It should be rather obvious, shouldn’t it? If the government is going to provide something, it needs to collect tax to pay...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 8th Nov - 12:56pm
    Perhaps, before the anti fish oilers start tapping away, I should have added the words “or at least that’s what we were told” at the...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 8th Nov - 12:31pm
    @Frankie @Martin For what it's worth, I voted Remain and would again. My complaint is with the Remain campaign which before and since the Referendum...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 8th Nov - 12:16pm
    There aren’t enough suckers like me who, on a modest retirement income, positively WANTS to pay more income tax. I’d rather pay it directly than...
  • User AvatarRossMcL 8th Nov - 12:13pm
    @Peter - Come now. The period 1920-45 is not "Early 20th century," by any sensible definition. You're struggling a bit here.
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 8th Nov - 12:04pm
    There is no doubt that immigration was a major factor in the Brexit vote and the Tories reaction to the loss of European workers in...