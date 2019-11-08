Some thoughts on taxation, as inspired by the Taxpayers’ Alliance…

Yesterday, I wrote slightly cynically about an approach from those lovely people at the Taxpayers’ Alliance. But, you know, they’re entitled to their view, even if they’re highly unlikely to admit who funds their research and their interest in seeing key tax rates lowered (the answer being, probably not people like you, gentle reader…). But I did promise to take a look at their findings, and thus give you an opportunity to comment.
But, before I do, here are some base statistics from their research;
- 40% of respondents stated that they were “relatively comfortable financially”
- 9% stated that they were “very comfortable financially”
- 13% indicated that they “can only just afford their costs and often struggle to make ends meet”
- 2% suggested that they “cannot afford their costs and often have to go without essentials like food and heating”
- 36% responded by stating that they “do not have money for luxuries but can normally comfortably cover the essentials”
Now, given that the debt charity, Step Change, claimed in their report in July of this year that over 3 million people are in problem debt in Great Britain, with almost 9.8 million showing signs of financial distress, based on polling carried out three months earlier and using a somewhat larger sample (5,326 adults as opposed to the Taxpayers’ Alliance’s 4,004), you might wonder about the accuracy of their base data, but let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.
So, let’s look at something that probably affects most of us, the basic rate of tax. Should we cut the basic rate from 20% to 15%? According to those polled by the Taxpayers’ Alliance;
- 28% strongly support such a cut
- 18% moderately support it
- 22% slightly support it
On the other hand;
- 7% slightly oppose it
- 4% moderately oppose it
- 4% strongly oppose it
In other words, it is claimed, 67% (there is rounding involved) support to some extent a cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 15%, with only 15% opposing the notion. Now, one must acknowledge the potential impact of the Laffer curve on revenues raised, but one must note that such a cut would have no direct impact on the poorest, and would indeed most benefit higher rate taxpayers, as they would benefit to the extent of the maximum of the basic rate band.
And how much would it cost? According to HMRC, the impact of a 1% change in the basic rate (i.e. to 19% or 21%), would be £4.5 billion in 2020/21, rising to £5.6 billion in 2022/23. It’s probably true that you couldn’t simply multiply that by five in order to calculate how much cutting the basic rate band to 15% would cost, but you might think that something in the region of £20 billion might be credible. That’s about half of current Government spending on defence, or twice the spending on transport.
So, where do you find that from, unless you want to cut spending further? And that’s the problem with polling like this, in that it offers up a bunch of goodies, without considering what costs might arise. There is, I am reminded, no such thing as a free lunch…
Tomorrow, I’ll take a stroll through some of their other findings…
We need to come out and say this, and we don’t.
It should be rather obvious, shouldn’t it? If the government is going to provide something, it needs to collect tax to pay for it.
Somehow, this doesn’t seem to be in people’s heads, so they suppose that tax rates and government services are two unrelated things. Tories tend to go on about cutting tax without saying what cuts in government services that is going to have to lead to. Labour tend to go on about increasing government services, without saying what tax rises will pay for it.
Well, we have an excellent example we can give to illustrate this issue. There is no way the Conservatives in the 2010 government would agree to tax rises. If we had forced them to carry on paying direct government money to universities, there would have had to be bigger cuts elsewhere to pay for it – and the cuts that there were in that government were pretty appalling anyway.
People seemed to think that a coalition between a party that wanted to keep taxes down, and a party that wanted to have more government spending on things would do both. Er, no. Given that there was no way we could force the Conservatives to of against their main election pledge, all we could do was try to arrange things to deal with keeping tax down so they weren’t even worse.
Accepting university fees, and concentrating on getting a generous loan system all could use to pay for it was the best way we could do it. Otherwise what? More massive cuts in pensions or the NHS?
So let’s now make it clear – what happened with student fees in the 2010-15 should serve as a warning for what would happen if people continue to say they want tax cuts. What next? Payment for NHS services by personal loans? Well, if there was a big cut in income tax, something like that would have to happen.
There aren’t enough suckers like me who, on a modest retirement income, positively WANTS to pay more income tax. I’d rather pay it directly than indirectly. When my washing machine packs up, I can’t go to a well known store and say to the manager; “I’m not earning that much, so will you let me off a few quid on that (you name the make)?” “Sorry, sir, that’s the price we have to charge to cover our costs” would probably be the reply.
Wasn’t it a Lib Dem idea to raise the threshold on the Basic Rate, which the Tories would now have us believe was their idea in the first place? I think that’s what Matthew Huntbach is on about (sorry if I’m wrong, Matthew). We never hear much about that in the attempt to excoriate the party for ever as the ratters on Tuition Fees. Remember “Maggie Thatcher, milk snatcher”? It’s time to move on – and be careful what pledges you sign from now one!
Mark has quoted what a 1% rise in the Basic Rate of Income Tax could raise. So, let’s make it 2%! Or, why not introduce a hypothecated tax such as a Health Tax instead? What did the late Paddy famously say (with apologies to James Otis)? “No taxation without explanation”.
Call me old fashioned or even naive if you like, but I subscribe to the view that taxes are what you pay as your passport to a civilised society. They are like the daily spoonful of cod liver oil we used to get at school as children after WW2 (no malt added, we were tough in Leicester). It tasted horrible; but, boy, did it do you good!
Perhaps, before the anti fish oilers start tapping away, I should have added the words “or at least that’s what we were told” at the end.
@ Matthew Huntbach,
“It should be rather obvious, shouldn’t it? If the government is going to provide something, it needs to collect tax to pay for it.”
It’s only obvious for LOCAL government. The position for central government is slightly less obvious. The government levies taxes to create a demand for the currency and thereby give it a value. But it should also be obvious that the Govt has to spend the currency into existence before it is available in the economy to be collected as taxes.
It simply isn’t possible for the central government to collect more in taxes than it has created in the first instance by its spending into the economy. It always has to be in deficit and debt.