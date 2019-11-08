Some thoughts on taxation, as inspired by the Taxpayers’ Alliance…

Yesterday, I wrote slightly cynically about an approach from those lovely people at the Taxpayers’ Alliance. But, you know, they’re entitled to their view, even if they’re highly unlikely to admit who funds their research and their interest in seeing key tax rates lowered (the answer being, probably not people like you, gentle reader…). But I did promise to take a look at their findings, and thus give you an opportunity to comment.

But, before I do, here are some base statistics from their research;

40% of respondents stated that they were “relatively comfortable financially”

9% stated that they were “very comfortable financially”

13% indicated that they “can only just afford their costs and often struggle to make ends meet”

2% suggested that they “cannot afford their costs and often have to go without essentials like food and heating”

36% responded by stating that they “do not have money for luxuries but can normally comfortably cover the essentials”

Now, given that the debt charity, Step Change, claimed in their report in July of this year that over 3 million people are in problem debt in Great Britain, with almost 9.8 million showing signs of financial distress, based on polling carried out three months earlier and using a somewhat larger sample (5,326 adults as opposed to the Taxpayers’ Alliance’s 4,004), you might wonder about the accuracy of their base data, but let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.

So, let’s look at something that probably affects most of us, the basic rate of tax. Should we cut the basic rate from 20% to 15%? According to those polled by the Taxpayers’ Alliance;

28% strongly support such a cut

18% moderately support it

22% slightly support it

On the other hand;

7% slightly oppose it

4% moderately oppose it

4% strongly oppose it

In other words, it is claimed, 67% (there is rounding involved) support to some extent a cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 15%, with only 15% opposing the notion. Now, one must acknowledge the potential impact of the Laffer curve on revenues raised, but one must note that such a cut would have no direct impact on the poorest, and would indeed most benefit higher rate taxpayers, as they would benefit to the extent of the maximum of the basic rate band.

And how much would it cost? According to HMRC, the impact of a 1% change in the basic rate (i.e. to 19% or 21%), would be £4.5 billion in 2020/21, rising to £5.6 billion in 2022/23. It’s probably true that you couldn’t simply multiply that by five in order to calculate how much cutting the basic rate band to 15% would cost, but you might think that something in the region of £20 billion might be credible. That’s about half of current Government spending on defence, or twice the spending on transport.

So, where do you find that from, unless you want to cut spending further? And that’s the problem with polling like this, in that it offers up a bunch of goodies, without considering what costs might arise. There is, I am reminded, no such thing as a free lunch…

Tomorrow, I’ll take a stroll through some of their other findings…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice