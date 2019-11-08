Three poll boosts for Lib Dem candidates

Three constituency election polls put Lib Dems in touching distance of taking Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton seat. This is great news for Lib Dem candidate Monica Harding.

The polling work was done before the announcement that Esher and Walton was part of the Unite to Remain arrangement.

Thank you to @TheGreenParty for standing aside in #EsherandWalton through the @unitetoremain agreement. This is a brave decision allowing me a clear run against a hardline Brexit Conservative. Together we can #RejectRaab, #StopBrexit and tackle the climate emergency. Join me. pic.twitter.com/79hN2VzeFj — Monica Harding🔶 #LibDems (@monicabeharding) November 7, 2019

Another poll put is on course to win South Cambridgeshire where Ian Sollom is our candidate

South Cambridgeshire, constituency voting intention: LDEM: 40% (+21)

CON: 36% (-16)

LAB: 12% (-15)

BREX: 7% (+7)

GRN: 4% (+2) via @Survation, 04 – 05 Nov

Chgs. w/ GE2017 result — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 6, 2019

And with just under 5 weeks to go, Dr Phillip Lee is only 4 points behind John Redwood in Wokingham.