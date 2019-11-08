The Voice

Three poll boosts for Lib Dem candidates

By | Fri 8th November 2019 - 10:25 am

Three constituency election polls put Lib Dems in touching distance of taking Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton seat. This is great news for Lib Dem candidate Monica Harding.

The polling work was done before the announcement that Esher and Walton was part of the Unite to Remain arrangement.

Another poll put is on course to win South Cambridgeshire where Ian Sollom is our candidate

And with just under 5 weeks to go, Dr Phillip Lee is only 4 points behind John Redwood in Wokingham.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Nov - 1:02pm
    @ Matthew Huntbach, "It should be rather obvious, shouldn’t it? If the government is going to provide something, it needs to collect tax to pay...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 8th Nov - 12:56pm
    Perhaps, before the anti fish oilers start tapping away, I should have added the words “or at least that’s what we were told” at the...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 8th Nov - 12:31pm
    @Frankie @Martin For what it's worth, I voted Remain and would again. My complaint is with the Remain campaign which before and since the Referendum...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 8th Nov - 12:16pm
    There aren’t enough suckers like me who, on a modest retirement income, positively WANTS to pay more income tax. I’d rather pay it directly than...
  • User AvatarRossMcL 8th Nov - 12:13pm
    @Peter - Come now. The period 1920-45 is not "Early 20th century," by any sensible definition. You're struggling a bit here.
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 8th Nov - 12:04pm
    There is no doubt that immigration was a major factor in the Brexit vote and the Tories reaction to the loss of European workers in...