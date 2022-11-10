9-10 November 2022 – the press releases…

Apologies, press release fans, as I got rather caught up in the drama of the US midterms yesterday. So, without further ado…

Gavin Williamson anti-bullying video exposes ‘rank hypocrisy’ of Conservative Government

Lib Dems: Strip Gavin Williamson of his knighthood if found guilty of bullying

Sunak failing the next generation as he refuses to protect education budgets

Welsh Liberal Democrats respond to Nurse Strike Action

The Government have failed cancer patients

Home repossessions increase significantly as budget sets off a mortgage ticking time bomb

Gavin Williamson anti-bullying video exposes ‘rank hypocrisy’ of Conservative Government

Responding to the resurfaced Government anti-bullying video recorded by Gavin Williamson MP during his time as Secretary of State for Education, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Education, Munira Wilson MP, said:

This exposes the rank hypocrisy and double standards at the heart of this Conservative government. Gavin Williamson himself admitted that bullying is never acceptable. Schools rightly have a zero tolerance approach to bullying. But once again it seems it’s one rule for Conservative ministers and another for everyone else.

Lib Dems: Strip Gavin Williamson of his knighthood if found guilty of bullying

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Forfeiture Committee, calling for Gavin Williamson to be stripped of his knighthood if the complaints against him are upheld.

In a letter to the Committee’s chair Sir Chris Wormald, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said that the serious allegations against Williamson risked bringing the whole honours system into disrepute.

She also called on Rishi Sunak to confirm he would back taking away Gavin Williamson’s knighthood if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.

The Forfeiture Committee has the powers to take away knighthoods and will consider any case where there is evidence that the honours system is being brought into disrepute.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

The complaints being made about Gavin Williamson are extremely serious and suggest a bullying culture at the very top of the Conservative Party. If these complaints are upheld he should be stripped of his knighthood, or else the whole honours system risks being brought into disrepute. Rishi Sunak appointed Williamson to Cabinet despite knowing of serious complaints about his behaviour. Since then he sat on his hands for days instead of taking action. The very least Sunak could do now is confirm he would support taking Williamson’s knighthood away if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.

Sunak failing the next generation as he refuses to protect education budgets

Following Rishi Sunak’s failure to guarantee that school and college budgets will not be cut in next week’s Autumn Statement at Prime Minister’s Questions, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

The Conservatives are planning more public spending cuts to pay for their own economic incompetence, now it is our children who will suffer. School trips are already being axed, teaching assistants are being laid off and urgent classroom repairs are being ignored as buildings crumble. Further cuts mean pupils with additional needs won’t get the support they need and activities like performing arts clubs will be stolen away by this Conservative government. The PM’s refusal to commit to protecting education budgets mean that schools and colleges will have no choice but to make further cuts to everything, but what happens to those already stripped back to the bare essentials? This Conservative Government is failing to fund education. Rather than investing in the next generation, Rishi Sunak seems hell-bent on balancing the books on their backs.

Welsh Liberal Democrats respond to Nurse Strike Action

Responding to the news that RCN members have agreed to strike in all Health Boards in Wales apart from Aneurin Bevan Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

The Welsh Liberal Democrats support the RCN in their actions announced today. Our nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. It is not acceptable they have been offered a below-inflation pay rise. This is the first statutory ballot in the RCN’s history, no one wants to see strikes in healthcare take place, but the economic situation, largely caused by the incompetence of the UK Conservative Government, has left our hardworking staff with little option. We rightly clapped for our nurses during COVID, but clapping isn’t enough. When we have nurses using food banks the system clearly isn’t working and we must do better. Both Labour in Cardiff Bay and the Conservatives in Westminster need to get their heads together and ensure healthcare staff can be paid at a fair rate. I will continue to call on Labour to negotiate with the RCN.

The Government have failed cancer patients

Responding to BBC analysis which shows there has been a sharp rise in long waits for cancer therapy in the past four years, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The Conservatives have taken our health service for granted and have left thousands of waiting cancer patients in the dark. This Government needs to act now to get a grip on these devastating cancer waiting times, so cancer patients get the urgent care they need to give them the best chance of survival. Millions of patients are being failed by this Government which has driven our health services into the ground for far too long.

Home repossessions increase significantly as budget sets off a mortgage ticking time bomb

Staggering rise in repossessions by court bailiffs, nearly doubling compared to last year

New figures out today from the Ministry of Justice show that “mortgage claims, orders, warrants and repossessions have increased significantly”.

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, mortgage possession claims are up 30%. Mortgage orders for possession are up 103%, warrants up 157% and repossessions by county court bailiffs up 91%.

Today’s figures do not yet account for the massive increase in interest rates following the disastrous mini-budget.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to include a fund in the Autumn Statement next week to save homeowners from losing their homes.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: