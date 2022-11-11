Mike Morgan-Giles

Backing cannabis reform in Parliament

By | Fri 11th November 2022 - 9:29 am

Cannabis has recently been back in the news, due to positive developments abroad, but unfortunately less so domestically.

Germany is pressing ahead with plans to introduce a regulated market. Under the proposals, adults will be able to purchase cannabis from dispensaries, individuals will be able to grow small quantities at home, and farmers will be able to cultivate it for sale.

While US President Joe Biden recently announced a pardon of those federally convicted of cannabis possession, as well as seeking to reclassify the plant into a lower harm category.

Even Thailand, which has previously had a reputation for tough drug laws, has shifted its position dramatically in recent months – with its use for some medicinal and recreational purposes now decriminalised.

Dubious science

However, in the UK, a number of Police & Crime Commissioners have recently called for a backsliding towards making cannabis a class A drug, utilising dubious science as the basis for their position.

Not only are they out of step with the science but also with the public. Recent polling by YouGov shows that 42% of voters favour a more liberal approach towards cannabis, while just 23% say it should be tougher. The remainder say the laws are about right, or they don’t know.

The Liberal Democrats have a settled party position on cannabis, which is that it should be regulated in a manner not dissimilar to the German proposals. This could create tens of thousands of jobs and bring in over £1 billion in tax revenues.

Indeed, cannabis has the potential to bring an array of environmental, medical and economic benefits. These include decarbonising the construction industry, making farming more sustainable and commercially viable, and helping patients manage an array of medical conditions.

Challenges

However, at present there are many incremental issues which hinder the development of the industry. These include Novel Food rules, licensing regulations, THC limits, regulatory guidelines, investment criteria, and the inability for GPs to prescribe cannabis to their patients.

For us to start seeing some of the potential benefits of cannabis to our society and economy, it’s vital there is progress in tacking some of these issues in the short term.

The Cannabis Industry Council is supporting efforts by our member Maple Tree to secure parliamentary time for a debate on the economic merits of the emergent UK medical cannabis and CBD industry.

We urge Liberal Democrats to write to your MP on this important matter by completing this simple form: https://maple-tree.emailyourmp.uk. It will take just a matter of minutes and will help highlight the groundswell of public support for the medical cannabis sector.

Hopefully this can move the political debate on from posturing on cannabis to look ‘tough on drugs’ to a focus on the significant medical, economic and environmental benefits of the plant.

* Mike is the CEO of the Cannabis Industry Council

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in The Independent View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Andy Hyde
    Is there any way we can find find out which Tory MPs attended the debate? By default we will then know those Tories who absented themselves, might be a useful ...
  • Trevor Andrews
    You are right in not sitting on your laurels. Also we can’t just use terms like we will make the NHS better, we need to say how it will be done. Good luck....
  • Cllr. Laurence Brass
    I welcome this sensible post. I am writing from Israel where I am visiting this week the inspiring peace village known as "Neve Shalom" or "Wahat al Salam" wher...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Irrespective of the comments of commentators of all sorts and sizes, the « West » faces at some crucial questions: Is the Taliban’s treatment of women f...
  • John Bicknell
    Sadly, the by election resulted in an Independent gain from the Lib Dems....