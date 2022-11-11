Backing cannabis reform in Parliament

Cannabis has recently been back in the news, due to positive developments abroad, but unfortunately less so domestically.

Germany is pressing ahead with plans to introduce a regulated market. Under the proposals, adults will be able to purchase cannabis from dispensaries, individuals will be able to grow small quantities at home, and farmers will be able to cultivate it for sale.

While US President Joe Biden recently announced a pardon of those federally convicted of cannabis possession, as well as seeking to reclassify the plant into a lower harm category.

Even Thailand, which has previously had a reputation for tough drug laws, has shifted its position dramatically in recent months – with its use for some medicinal and recreational purposes now decriminalised.

Dubious science

However, in the UK, a number of Police & Crime Commissioners have recently called for a backsliding towards making cannabis a class A drug, utilising dubious science as the basis for their position.

Not only are they out of step with the science but also with the public. Recent polling by YouGov shows that 42% of voters favour a more liberal approach towards cannabis, while just 23% say it should be tougher. The remainder say the laws are about right, or they don’t know.

The Liberal Democrats have a settled party position on cannabis, which is that it should be regulated in a manner not dissimilar to the German proposals. This could create tens of thousands of jobs and bring in over £1 billion in tax revenues.

Indeed, cannabis has the potential to bring an array of environmental, medical and economic benefits. These include decarbonising the construction industry, making farming more sustainable and commercially viable, and helping patients manage an array of medical conditions.

Challenges

However, at present there are many incremental issues which hinder the development of the industry. These include Novel Food rules, licensing regulations, THC limits, regulatory guidelines, investment criteria, and the inability for GPs to prescribe cannabis to their patients.

For us to start seeing some of the potential benefits of cannabis to our society and economy, it’s vital there is progress in tacking some of these issues in the short term.

The Cannabis Industry Council is supporting efforts by our member Maple Tree to secure parliamentary time for a debate on the economic merits of the emergent UK medical cannabis and CBD industry.

We urge Liberal Democrats to write to your MP on this important matter by completing this simple form: https://maple-tree.emailyourmp.uk. It will take just a matter of minutes and will help highlight the groundswell of public support for the medical cannabis sector.

Hopefully this can move the political debate on from posturing on cannabis to look ‘tough on drugs’ to a focus on the significant medical, economic and environmental benefits of the plant.

* Mike is the CEO of the Cannabis Industry Council