Brexit, economy and the UK workforce shortage

Some of us saw this coming, didn’t we? We’ve spent years, literally, talking about it. However, the topic of labour shortages and the impact (negative) of Brexit is coming back to us like a boomerang. It was absolutely fascinating to see an intervention from Lord Wolfson, the Boss of retailer Next, who said that Britain needs a different approach to migration. Wow, quite a “discovery”! And yet, there are still plenty of people who want us to “move on” and look ahead for a brighter and more prosperous future.
I am absolutely convinced that we have lost several years to come up with a good, sustainable and meaningful economical model to address some of these issues and the last few Conservative governments have failed to deliver on its “fantastic” Brexit promises. A famous slogan “Take back control” is simply not working. It never meant to work! I understand – we might have voted against a greater political integration, however some people couldn’t foresee or didn’t want to admit that leaving the European Union, purely in business and financial terms, might cause a lot of damage to the UK economy.
A prominent Brexiteer, Lord Wolfson is currently struggling to recruit staff in his shops and retail units across the country, even though Britain’s unemployment is at record low levels. It wasn’t that difficult to predict, was it? However, Lord Wolfson is right; we need to find a different approach to economically productive migration and stop building “fortress Britain”. I would go further than that and I would argue that the government must stop its obsession with immigration and ill-driven ideology to reduce the number of people coming to Britain to do essential jobs in agriculture, social care sector or hospitality industry. Example? There are plenty! Only a few months ago, the government’s “creative approach” to workforce shortages meant a refusal of the aviation industry’s request to issue special immigration for foreign workers. Due to understaffing issues, many summer holidays had to be cancelled.
I agree that COVID, health pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine have significantly contributed to the way, in which we shaped our response to geo-political challenges at the national and international level. Having said that, I find it staggering that the government is (still) unable to face this stark economical reality, admit that it has made a mistake and it is still unwilling to find a compromise, which will strengthen, and not weaken, the UK economy.
Conclusion? I don’t have one, however one thing is certain: You really can’t make it up!
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.
“……… ill-driven ideology to reduce the number of people coming to Britain to do essential jobs in agriculture”
Around the turn of the 20th century some 10% of the working population was engaged in agriculture. In earlier times the figure was even higher. The present day figure is 1%.
If the jobs are essential, why have they been reduced as dramatically as they have been over the years? Looking from it from an economic POV we can say that the workers moved out of agriculture because conditions were better and the rates of pay were higher in other sectors of the economy. Employers were reluctant to match those terms and instead preferred to concentrate on less labour intensive methods of agriculture and improve productivity by investing capital in machinery to displace human labour.
What has caused the reversal to a greater reliance on human labour? Again it is matter of economics. If we have a copious supply of cheap labour, it makes business sense to utilise it as much as possible. Is this a good thing. The remaining British workers in the industry are obviously reluctant to accept the same terms and conditions so they perhaps would say otherwise. They would point to the widespread non-observation of labour laws, including the non-enforcement of minimum pay laws under gangmaster systems of contractual labour.
Would any of us be prepared to work under such conditions? Would we be happy to see our own children have to do so?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agriculture_in_the_United_Kingdom
…the topic of labour shortages and the impact (negative) of Brexit is coming back to us like a boomerang.
Blaming “Brexit” for labour shortages is a non sequitur. As an independent country we can admit as many workers as we wish. This year immigration is at record levels…
‘Net migration could top 300,000 this year despite Tory manifesto pledge’ [21st. October 2022]:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/10/21/net-migration-could-top-300000-year-despite-tory-manifesto-pledge/
…Lord Wolfson is currently struggling to recruit staff in his shops and retail units across the country, even though Britain’s unemployment is at record low levels.
Because unemployment is at record low levels, potential staff have a choice…
‘With millions on benefits, we don’t need mass migration to boost GDP’ [10th. November 2022]:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/10/millions-benefits-dont-need-mass-migration-boost-gdp/