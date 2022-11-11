ALDC by-election report, 10th November 2022

November is always a busy time for by-elections and Thursday was no exception, with nine principal council seats up for grabs – all in England.

Sadly, only four of these contests had Liberal Democrat candidates. As soon as you find out there is a by-election coming up in your area, don’t assume somebody else will organise it – please get in touch with ALDC straightaway, apply for a grant if you need one and always stand a candidate!

Starting in the North West of England, in Burnley, we came heartbreakingly close to gaining a seat from the Conservatives. Commiserations to Russell Neal for missing out by just nine votes in Rosehill with Burnley Wood ward – we pushed the Conservatives into third place but a surge in the Labour vote saw their candidate take the seat.

Burnley BC, Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Labour: 372 (39.4%)

Liberal Democrat (Russell Neal): 363 (38.4%)

Conservative: 123 (13.0%)

Green: 87 (9.2%)

In Kingston upon Thames, we sadly lost a seat in the Green Lane & St James ward to the Kingston Independent Residents Group, a localist party. Well done to our candidate, Mahmood Rafiq, and the local team in New Malden for conducting a positive campaign.

Kingston upon Thames LBC, Green Lane & St James

KIRG: 855 (46.3%)

Liberal Democrat (Mahmood Rafiq): 647 (35.1%)

Labour: 265 (14.4%)

Conservative: 78 (4.2%)

In Greasley (Broxtowe BC) the Liberal Democrat share of the vote was 10.7%, which is encouraging given we did not stand in the ward last time. Similarly in Bourne East (South Kesteven DC) we won 11% of the vote – having not fielded a candidate here in 2019. These are encouraging results and will hopefully lead to success in future district and county elections in these areas.

There were five by-elections that were not contested by the Liberal Democrats. On East Devon DC an Independent won Newton Poppleford & Harpford and in Cannock West (Cannock Chase DC) the Tories retained the seta with a reduced majority. In a second contest in South Kesteven DC the Conservatives held off a strong Independent showing to retain Grantham St Wulframs – the ward Margaret Thatcher was born in. Finally there were two contests in Braintee DC, taking place in wards represented in the House of Commons by two more prominent Conservatives – the current Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, and former Home Secretary, Priti Patel. However, was nothing to cheer about for the Essex Tories: an Independent held Coggeshall and Labour gained Braintree South from the Conservatives.

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Chris Twells is ALDC's Fundraising & Sponsorship Officer and is also standing for the Welsh Parliament as our lead regional list candidate in North Wales.