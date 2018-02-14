Paul Walter

“A back of a fag packet speech” – Tom Brake on today’s Boris speech

By | Wed 14th February 2018 - 2:05 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Lib Dem Brexit spokesperson, Tom Brake has responded pithily to Boris Johnson’s speech on Brexit:

Boris Johnson is completely deluded about Brexit. This speech wasn’t about the most important issue facing our country right now, this was about Boris’ ambitions to become the next Prime Minister, and it probably wasn’t much help on that front either.

The lack of detail and understanding shown in this back of a fag packet speech would be astounding, if we didn’t already know that the government has no clue and no plan.

As ever, Boris managed to find time to practice a dead language but failed to tackle the live issues. We are still completely in the dark on the government’s plan to tackle issues such as the Northern Ireland border which are central to his brief as foreign secretary and crucial to the future of our nation.

* Paul Walter was a supply chain manager with a leading international IT firm from 1981 to 2016. Paul is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • nigel hunter 14th Feb '18 - 2:46pm

    Practice a dead language, Latin? Is he using his ‘smartness’ to develop his radix to build up his ambitions?His modus horribilis is whatever you want it to be.

  • expats 14th Feb '18 - 5:01pm

    Johnson’s ‘quip’ about sex tourism, especially in view of the Oxfam problems, shows his unsuitability for any position is any government…The man is a dangerous clown..

  • Sheila Gee 14th Feb '18 - 6:53pm

    Boris
    “The British people should not have new laws affecting their everyday lives imposed from abroad, when they have no power to elect or remove those who make those laws. And there is no need for us to find ourselves in any such position.”

    That one statement from Boris is in itself enough to unreservedly, support our leaving of that unelected EU atrocity, imposed by the elitist stealth of Maastricht and Lisbon with no legitimate public mandate.

    Thankfully, Boris also concludes that ‘Brexit cannot be stopped’, and he’s right. Brexit can’t be stopped, so it would be prudent of all political parties to now re-calibrate their thinking, and policy plans, for a post Brexit world, where UK votes and UK voters, actually matter.

  • Stimpson 14th Feb '18 - 8:12pm

    Johnson is merely show-boating to the Mail reading shire class, in the same way Trump show-boats at his rallies.

    Seriously who is Johnson actually impressing? The retired colonel brigade who go on about “Johnny Foreigner”, gassing badgers and prounounce Thatcher as “Thetcher”?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 14th Feb - 11:49pm
    @ Matt. 'How to become a home ... for voters who are already voting Labour?' Good question, Matt, and it is one that has begun...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 14th Feb - 11:46pm
    Joe, in the quote you give from Marriner Eccles I can’t see the word “economic rent”. Classical economics meant that once the depression came the...
  • User AvatarJoeB 14th Feb - 11:35pm
    Peter, I think we can agree that bond issuance is a monetary operation by the government referred to in the UK as the public sector...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Feb - 10:52pm
    @Joe B, I might just direct you to Prof Wray again. See about the 3:20 mark. "Bond sales are not a borrowing operation." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEiNLmg2tYA
  • User AvatarJames 14th Feb - 10:01pm
    I won't argue with the insight and experiences of others with Parish Councils in other parts of the country - but in the places I've...
  • User AvatarJoeB 14th Feb - 9:34pm
    Peter Martin, a goverment has to tax and borrow to preserve the purchasing power of the currency, keeping inflation in check. It also has to...