“A back of a fag packet speech” – Tom Brake on today’s Boris speech

Lib Dem Brexit spokesperson, Tom Brake has responded pithily to Boris Johnson’s speech on Brexit:
Boris Johnson is completely deluded about Brexit. This speech wasn’t about the most important issue facing our country right now, this was about Boris’ ambitions to become the next Prime Minister, and it probably wasn’t much help on that front either.
The lack of detail and understanding shown in this back of a fag packet speech would be astounding, if we didn’t already know that the government has no clue and no plan.
As ever, Boris managed to find time to practice a dead language but failed to tackle the live issues. We are still completely in the dark on the government’s plan to tackle issues such as the Northern Ireland border which are central to his brief as foreign secretary and crucial to the future of our nation.
* Paul Walter was a supply chain manager with a leading international IT firm from 1981 to 2016. Paul is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Practice a dead language, Latin? Is he using his ‘smartness’ to develop his radix to build up his ambitions?His modus horribilis is whatever you want it to be.
Johnson’s ‘quip’ about sex tourism, especially in view of the Oxfam problems, shows his unsuitability for any position is any government…The man is a dangerous clown..
Boris
“The British people should not have new laws affecting their everyday lives imposed from abroad, when they have no power to elect or remove those who make those laws. And there is no need for us to find ourselves in any such position.”
That one statement from Boris is in itself enough to unreservedly, support our leaving of that unelected EU atrocity, imposed by the elitist stealth of Maastricht and Lisbon with no legitimate public mandate.
Thankfully, Boris also concludes that ‘Brexit cannot be stopped’, and he’s right. Brexit can’t be stopped, so it would be prudent of all political parties to now re-calibrate their thinking, and policy plans, for a post Brexit world, where UK votes and UK voters, actually matter.
Johnson is merely show-boating to the Mail reading shire class, in the same way Trump show-boats at his rallies.
Seriously who is Johnson actually impressing? The retired colonel brigade who go on about “Johnny Foreigner”, gassing badgers and prounounce Thatcher as “Thetcher”?