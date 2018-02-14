Paul Walter

Vince Cable joins rally to press for international students to be excluded from migration figures

By | Wed 14th February 2018 - 5:05 pm

Photo: Geoff Caddick/PA

Yesterday the Liberal Democrat leader, Vince Cable, joined academics, students, business leaders and other politicians at a rally in support of international students. London Frist’s “Stand up don’t be counted” campaign aims to take students out of the UK’s net migration target.

The photo above shows Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party, Jasmine Whitbread, Chief Executive of London First, Paul Currran, President of City University, Sir Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and Tulip Siddiq MP attending the rally in Torrington Square, London.

The government aims to reduce net migration to under 100,000 people each year. In London alone, international students bring a net benefit of £2.3 billion per annum and support 70,000 jobs in the capital.

New data released by the organisers of the event, business group London First, shows the majority of people (57%) believe that international students should not be included in the government’s net migration target, with less than one in three people (31%) thinking they should be included.

In fact, there is majority support for removing students from the target across all age groups and from around the country, including over half of Conservative Party voters (52%).

Vince Cable said:

One of Britain’s most successful export industries – higher education – is being sacrificed by Theresa May and the Home Office in pursuit of the arbitrary immigration target. It is time to exclude international students from these figures.

Yesterday’s rally was accompanied with the following letter published by London First, signed by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the NUS and chief executives of leading UK businesses:

Time to admit that international students are not the target

The contribution that international students make to our institutions, economy, local communities and global standing is clear. It’s time to take them out of the government’s net migration target.

The government is right to clamp down on any bogus activity and the steps they’ve already taken mean we can be confident that over 97% of international students play by the rules, coming here to learn and returning home after their studies.

Now it is time to move the debate on and focus on growing one of our most successful exports. The government has been clear there is no cap on the number of international students who can come to study in the UK. But continuing to include them in the net migration target sends the opposite message.

Reporting better data would provide clarity and build trust in how the government is managing migration.

The next step should then be to build on the government’s welcome recent move to give international masters students more time to find a graduate job in the UK, and to reintroduce a post-study work visa. British educated overseas talent is an asset and this would make our country more competitive as we seek to make the best of life outside the EU.

It’s time for the Prime Minister to accept that international students are not the target, commit to smarter data and protect one of our major export sectors, sending a strong message that the UK is serious in its ambition to invest in international education.

Signed by:

Jasmine Whitbread, CEO of London First
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
Martin Brok, EMEA President at Starbucks
Shakira Martin, President, and Yinbo Yu, International Students’ Officer, at the National Union of Students
Mark Reynolds, CEO of Mace
Jon Skewes, Director of Policy, Employment Relations and Communications at the Royal College of Midwives
John Kampfner, CEO of Creative Industries Federation
Ken Shuttleworth, Founding Partner, Make
Jane Glanville, CEO of London Higher
George Iacobescu, CEO of Canary Wharf Group
Rob Perrins, Chief Executive of the Berkeley Group
Mark Barnett, Divisional President of UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltic at Mastercard
John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow

* Paul Walter was a supply chain manager with a leading international IT firm from 1981 to 2016. Paul is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Stimpson 14th Feb '18 - 8:08pm

    You know the Tories have lost the plot when the corporates are on the march against them. Good on them!

    Now if Corbyn was truly progressive he’d be on this protest. But it’s rather too international for him, as he fights for his left wing variant of Trumpist nativism.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 14th Feb - 11:49pm
    @ Matt. 'How to become a home ... for voters who are already voting Labour?' Good question, Matt, and it is one that has begun...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 14th Feb - 11:46pm
    Joe, in the quote you give from Marriner Eccles I can’t see the word “economic rent”. Classical economics meant that once the depression came the...
  • User AvatarJoeB 14th Feb - 11:35pm
    Peter, I think we can agree that bond issuance is a monetary operation by the government referred to in the UK as the public sector...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Feb - 10:52pm
    @Joe B, I might just direct you to Prof Wray again. See about the 3:20 mark. "Bond sales are not a borrowing operation." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEiNLmg2tYA
  • User AvatarJames 14th Feb - 10:01pm
    I won't argue with the insight and experiences of others with Parish Councils in other parts of the country - but in the places I've...
  • User AvatarJoeB 14th Feb - 9:34pm
    Peter Martin, a goverment has to tax and borrow to preserve the purchasing power of the currency, keeping inflation in check. It also has to...