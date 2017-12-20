A chance to choose to #exitfromBrexit

The EU Withdrawal Bill finishes its Committee stage in the House of Commons today and for Liberal Democrats the emphasis will be on our amendment calling for a referendum on the final deal.

Most of us baulk at the idea of another referendum, especially those of us who have been through two horrible and divisive referenda in the last three years as it is. Referenda are not an efficient tool to resolve complex issues and, as we have seen, can be manipulated by populists with an agenda. However, the only chance we have of getting out of this mess is to have another referendum. If a decision was made by referendum, if it is going to be superseded, it has to be by the same method, an equal playing field.

In the last couple of days, we’ve been encouraged to tweet and email Jeremy Corbyn. I’m sure the people asking us to do this aren’t naive enough to think that Jeremy Corbyn is going to change his mind on the back of a few tweets from Lib Dems, but if you don’t ask, you don’t get. He certainly can’t pretend that it wasn’t raised with him and he’ll have to be held accountable for the decision he has made. People need to know who will stand up for their right to choose.

Vince Cable challenged Labour to show that they have a backbone on this:

The Liberal Democrats have taken a strong and consistent line on Brexit – everyone knows where we stand. The Labour leadership has been weak. But we’re giving them the opportunity to allow the public to have a vote on whatever deal the Conservatives accept from Brussels. This vote would include the option of an Exit from Brexit. Labour’s frontbench should listen to Labour’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, who seems to be itching to admit that the people deserve their say.

He also told the SNP to support the amendment:

There is growing evidence that the British public wants a say on any final deal with the EU, including the option of an exit from Brexit. Moreover, the Scottish people voted to remain in the EU, so their elected representatives in Parliament really must push for a popular vote. Which is why the SNP’s Westminster party must show some backbone and support our amendment. Nicola Sturgeon herself has said a public vote would be ‘irresistible’ in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit that would see the UK crash out of the EU and that the people have a ‘right to look at the outcome’ if there is a deal. But she must go further and back the Liberal Democrat call for a referendum on any Brexit deal. The Conservatives’ have botched Brexit so far and the last thing the SNP should be doing is allowing the Conservative right to secure an economically damaging hard Brexit.

Public support for a referendum on the deal is growing with half of respondents to a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday backing the idea.

If Labour and the SNP fail to back the Lib Dem amendment tonight, it seems that they will be firmly on the wrong side of pubic opinion.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings