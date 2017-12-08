An economic policy for 2022 and beyond.

There are many reasons why our vote collapsed after five years of government but perhaps the most important was our ditching the economic policy of our 2010 manifesto, which included an economic stimulus in the first year of government, a promise to create jobs for those who needed them and implied that we would only reduce the deficit when the economic recovery was secured. What we actually did was reduce government spending straight away and took money out of the economy with a 2.5% increase in VAT. During the Coalition government the news reported that there was a double-dip recession (later upgraded). On our watch unemployment increased from 2.5 million in May 2010 to 2.71 million in November 2011. The highest percentage since November 1995 and the greatest number since August 1994. Even in May 2015 with 1.85 million unemployed we failed to provide a job for everyone who needed one.

The current economic consensus has given up on trying to achieve full employment and sees the NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) as the lowest level possible. This is often seen as in the region of 5%. The last Labour government and the Conservative party accept the NAIRU but also want to make it difficult for those unemployed to claim their benefit as a means of saving money. As Liberals we value each and every person equally and don’t think less of a person because they have difficulties in finding work or meeting the bureaucratic conditions required for those wishing to receive out of work benefits. As Liberals we must have an economic policy to achieve full employment. We know from history that economic inequalities reduced the most between 1945 and 1979 when UK governments tried to achieve full employment. No Liberal Democrat should find it acceptable for there to be more than 1 million people unemployed in the UK.

We need to set the target for unemployment at less than 3% for the best performing region. Between July and September 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics, no region in the UK achieved less than 3% unemployment. The best was South East England 3.2% and the worst were North East England and the West Midlands at 5.5%

The Bank of England needs to not only have a new target for inflation of 4% but a target to keep unemployment at below 3% in the best performing region.

We need to give responsibility for helping people find work to district and unitary councils. Then we can target resources to those councils with the worse rates of unemployment for them to use in their economic development plans.

Also we need to embrace the idea of the government providing training or a job placement to those who have been unemployed the longest and those who have been in receipt of Employment and Support Allowance for a long time. The scheme must be voluntary and not compulsory for anyone no matter how long they have been in receipt of benefits. The job placement scheme should be tailored to the needs of the person and not any other criteria. Those on the scheme should be paid at least £30 a week more than their benefit and their travel expenses and extra accommodation costs if they have to live away from their home. The scheme should not be seen as workfare but as a means of making those who have been out of the work market longest employable again.

We can make the same promise in our 2022 manifesto as we did in our 2010 one – we will provide a job for everyone who needs or wants one. We can have a national policy to reduce unemployment to less than 3% in the best performing region and provide resources to district and unitary authorities to stimulate their local economies to reduce unemployment in their area to below 3% without increasing inflationary pressures in the regions which already have achieved less than 3% unemployment. Then for those who are not employed we can provide real meaningful help and assistance to provide a job placement and / or training to make them employable.

