The Liberal Democrats are now the natural party of business

Yesterday in the City of London, Vince Cable launched the Liberal Democrat Business and Entrepreneurs Network. Business leaders are increasingly keen to join the Liberal Democrats because of the party’s clear stance on Brexit.

The government has adopted an “ultra-Brexit” approach that was never on the referendum paper and that seems to have been driven by local Tory constituencies, not by economic logic. That alarms many business people and also young people, whose future is being stolen.

The average age of a Conservative Party member is reported as 71 with the younger members deserting. At 100,000 members, the Liberal Democrats is almost certainly the larger party.

The only established national party campaigning for an exit from Brexit is the Liberal Democrats. The party’s demand for a referendum on the final terms is attractive now that the British public can see clearly that they will not get what they were promised in the referendum campaign.

This was seen in a Survation poll last weekend, which showed half of Brits now want this referendum, a 16% lead over those who don’t. This lead will surely grow.

There is a global economic upturn and the eurozone is recovering fast. But Britain limps along in the G7 relegation zone, the Office for Budget Responsibility’s growth forecast having been cut to just 1.5% in the recent Budget. The spectre of Brexit has left us a low growth economy in a sea of prosperity.

The Conservatives have betrayed business with their wealth-destroying approach to Brexit. The Labour Party scare business with their anti-capitalism rhetoric.

In contrast the values of modern businesses are liberal values. Openness, tolerance, and collaboration are the values of modern business and also the values of liberalism.

Business in Britain is very orientated to European markets and many of us work in other European cities. For those of us working in Dublin we have watched in horror the evolving disaster of the Brexit negotiations.

British politicians flew in and out of Dublin talking warm words and describing yet-to-be-invented technological solutions for the border without giving any details whatsoever. They assumed that with a patronising hand resting on a shoulder they could get away with it.

Ireland is one of the best friends Britain will ever have. British exports to Ireland are equivalent to the total of exports to Canada, Australia and Japan combined.

All the government of Ireland ever asked for was a better answer for a problem inflicted on them by the UK government.

The UK government’s handling of this issue has been amateurish, bad for our international relationships, bad for community relationships, and bad for business.

Traditionally business people supported the Conservatives because it was viewed as a safe choice but that demonstrably is not the case anymore. Business leaders and entrepreneurs are increasingly backing the Liberal Democrats because the party is now the natural party for business.

* Richard Pym is cChair of Allied Irish Banks plc and Co-Chair and Founder Member of Liberal Democrats Business and Entrepreneurs Network