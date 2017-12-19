Some news about AdLib

Tue 19th December 2017

A lot has changed since 2014 – the biggest part of which is the fact that we now have around 100,000 members.

This is amazing, and it is radically changing us as a party but also challenging us to do things differently.

One challenge is that the cost of producing AdLib has escalated to the equivalent of the entire staffing budget for the Party’s Membership Department.

Because of these high costs, with regret, the Federal Board has decided to cease publishing it as a printed magazine in 2018.

I understand that this will be disappointing for many of you.

It has been a much-loved publication but we wanted to make sure you were aware of this change.

I am committed to exploring all opportunities in 2018 to make sure we have better, two-way communication with our members. That means using all sorts of tools, channels and formats.

A lot of the content that would have gone into AdLib will still exist – and it will move online to a revamped AdLib Blog, which will launch in the new year.

Getting more information online faster and making it more interactive is a crucial. We are very excited about the new opportunities that will come from expanding and developing the AdLib Blog.

If you are one of the people who decided to continue contributing towards AdLib when it went quarterly in 2014 and would like to cancel your AdLib subscription payment – all you need to do is email [email protected]

If you would be happy to continue your payments for the moment, we would really appreciate your continued support.

Your donations will help us explore other member communications options and might allow us to explore new digital tools we could not otherwise afford.

* Rachel Palma-Randle is the Director for People at Liberal Democrats HQ

2 Comments

  • Jennie 19th Dec '17 - 9:07pm

    Awww creweGwyn don’t be too harsh.
    I dunno why they are setting up yet another blog, though. Just put the content (such as it is) on the main Lib Dems website and make it RSSable.

  • David Raw 19th Dec '17 - 9:55pm

    Oh for the days of Liberal News, Willie Rushton and Brimstone Belcher.

    Anyone under 75 will have to look that one up.

