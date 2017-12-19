Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for November

By | Tue 19th December 2017 - 5:01 pm

Our fourth (and, sorry, very belated) update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Emma Vincent, our Manager of the Month for November.

Her Killer Canaries scored an impressive 278 points, just edging out Andy Briggs’ eponymous Andy Briggs On Fire (269) and Victor Githae’s M.S.F.C BOOM Squad (265).

Here’s the current, full league table – note there are two former MPs in the top 10! Well done John Leech and Adrian Sanders:

There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Fantasy Football.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 19th Dec - 11:19pm
    Roland - My impression was that Macron was thinking about what every first-term President wants: the second term. In many ways Macron is a bit...
  • User Avatarmatt 19th Dec - 10:56pm
    @Roland “Your justification doesn’t make sense. The more vocal Leave campaigners have repeatedly stated their preference for a “no deal” and trade under WTO rules....
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 19th Dec - 10:39pm
    Ad Lib never replaced Lib Dem News, and communication collapsed when Lib Dem news was stopped
  • User Avatardavid thorpe 19th Dec - 10:17pm
    land value capture should be the centrepiece of ouyr economic policy going forward, its actually radical and liberal, instead of just having conventional arguments about...
  • User AvatarRoland 19th Dec - 10:14pm
    @Matt - "The more I am hearing from Barnier over the last couple of days the more I am convinced that I am right as...
  • User Avatarmatt 19th Dec - 10:04pm
    2nd Part to @Andrew McCaig I had to wait a while before posting the 2nd part of my post if not I would have been...