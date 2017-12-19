LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for November

Our fourth (and, sorry, very belated) update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Emma Vincent, our Manager of the Month for November.
Her Killer Canaries scored an impressive 278 points, just edging out Andy Briggs’ eponymous Andy Briggs On Fire (269) and Victor Githae’s M.S.F.C BOOM Squad (265).
Here’s the current, full league table – note there are two former MPs in the top 10! Well done John Leech and Adrian Sanders:
There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.
* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.