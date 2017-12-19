Stephen Kinnock and Nick Clegg debate Brexit strategy….

Stephen Kinnock writes in Politics Home of his amicable clash over Brexit strategy with Nick Clegg.

Clegg is arguing for a change of course before 29 March 2019.

Look, it’s David Davis who famously said that ‘if a democracy cannot change its mind, then it ceases to be a democracy’. And the fact of the matter is that on an almost daily basis all those lies that were told by the likes of Boris Johnson during the campaign are being exposed, and the reality of what Brexit will do to our country is emerging,” he says. Surely, as it becomes clear that things are not going to turn out as we were told, then we should be given the opportunity to re-consider, and to change course?

Kinnock disagrees with this and gives three arguments against, though he doesn’t offer an alternative – his position seems to be to fight on the terms of Brexit and to wait and see.

There is more accord on the issue of the ‘meaningful vote’ in Parliament on the Brexit deal, due next October – Nick attaches more significance to this than the talk – at this stage – of a referendum on the final deal.

I don’t talk about a referendum on the final deal as much as others do because I think that there is a clear chronology to this. The first thing which has to happen is that MPs like you have to say to May and Davis that this simply doesn’t measure up to what your constituents expect. The meaningful vote in Parliament next October is therefore far more important than speculating about the exact circumstances where you do or do not have a referendum further down the line.

I put this more bluntly. If public opinion shifts (and I mean more clearly than a single poll showing a 10 point lead for remain) then Brexit can be stopped and politicians will find a way, and if public opinion doesn’t shift then Brexit won’t be stopped. My policy would be not so much a ‘referendum on the final deal’ as a ‘referendum on the final deal if and when it can be won’. If the referendum can’t be won then Brexit can’t be stopped.

Recognition that the Brexiters have not delivered what they promised, seen in the debate around the October vote, is one of the few things that has the potential to significantly shift public opinion.

They go on to discuss the future of the EU. Here Kinnock does give his view.

I was struck by President Macron’s recent speech at the Sorbonne, where he set out his vision for a multi-tier Europe, based on a core of eurozone countries, a second set of EU member-states that are currently outside the euro, but committed to joining it, and an outer ring that have no intention of ever joining the euro, are fully engaged in the Single Market and Customs Union, but have opt-outs from a number of other policy areas. The fact is that this outer tier has always existed and it has always been where the UK has sat. But what is refreshing to hear is that a French President is ready and willing to frame this more flexible, concentric circles-based approach as a positive. If Macron’s vision for a more flexible architecture had been in place a few years ago then we would have once and for all been able to explode the myth that the UK was being dragged inexorably into some sort of federal European super-state, thus shooting the Ukip fox.

