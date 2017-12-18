Imagine waking up one morning in the not so distant future. You reach for your phone and none of your apps work, you can’t access your email, all your social media accounts have been deleted.
You can’t get any money out at the bank because your facial recognition is not working and you have no way of hailing an autonomous taxi.
You find out you have no job because you can no longer access the app that gives you shifts on a flexible basis.
People on the street avoid you, they all know you have been blocked.
Maybe you criticised the big monopoly tech provider a little too much, maybe you did not want them to access and share as much of your personal information that they wanted to. But now you are isolated with no means to get your life back.
Does this dystopian scenario seem far fetched?
Recently, around two hundred people were banned from using Google services after they tried to take advantage of a tax loophole, and sell the Pixel smartphone whilst pocketing a tax saving. Those people woke up and couldn’t access their email, search engines, Google drives.
That would be disruptive to most people, but imagine as Google’s reach moves deeper into our lives, how isolated we could find ourselves if we were blocked by the tech behemoth.
You will read many articles about the death of Liberalism in relation to neoliberal policy failures, intellectually stale centre-ground policies etc. The biggest threat to Liberalism is a future where we choose to sacrifice privacy, a central pillar of personal liberalism for the great benefits tech innovation offers. Where we are happy with huge tech monopolies because they are able to offer us more benefits cheaply.
I say this with no suggestion that we should choose to fight this trade-off and be rigid in our position, but we should aim to empower the individual to control the fuel for all of this innovation, information.
A Digital Citizen’s Bill of Rights is a policy already supported by the Lib Dems that would enshrine key principles in law about the use of personal information that policy would then be based on. Policy is processual and takes far too long when you consider the speed of innovation, setting key principles will provide a good foundation for policy-making.
Education is a key factor, as a 34 year-old I grew up during a time where hardly anybody had a mobile phone and now everybody has a smartphone and other devices. I think about how my information is used, but if you talk to 20 year-old they are much less concerned. They have already accepted the trade-off in order to be connected and access the huge benefits that technology offers.
We then need to give people the ability to monitor and control the use of their information by creating a tool much like a credit file. We could then restrict the use of our information if it is being used in a way we do not like and at least how it is being used would be transparent.
There is also an opportunity to address inequality by adopting a citizen’s dividend system to our personal information, which has been described as the new oil that will fuel the future economy, perhaps through personal accounts or maybe through an information tax on the big tech giants that already are and will increasingly become monopolies.
Maybe the future of Liberalism is one in which we sacrifice key economic and personal liberal principles like breaking up monopolies and the right to privacy, in favour of a whole variety of new choices and freedoms. But a key liberal principle that cannot be sacrificed in all of this, is the right of the individual to decide.
* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.
As liberals concerned about the concentration of power the big digital tech firms should be a big concern. However we should also be careful about each move in this area as it would be possible to reinforce the concentration rather than disperse it.
Since Darren didn’t bother to include a link to the info – here is some https://www.droidmen.com/google-bans-200-google-pixel-owners-us/
which claims google has now unbanned the devices and reactivated some of the suspended accounts.
I really don’t have much sympathy though with people who appear to entrust their whole lives to a rapacious organisation like google.
I got banned by ebay for some still unknown reason (said risky behaviour) despite 100 percent feedback etc and using it mostly to buy stuff, the service guy in Manila got back to me very quickly (like five seconds looking at his screen) and said I was still banned and could not have another account either (some people have had all the inhabitants at the same address barred because of one person being banned so not easy to sign up under another email. Luckily some searching on the forums brought up the name of the vice president in the UK and their email, was able to get unbanned and a half hearted apology but no explanation as to why I was banned in the first place. I suspect there is already some EU Dept that you can complain to but did not think of that then (later worked really well with energy co and council) but not much use in a couple of years time…
Even just losing access to eBay almost threw me into panic mode so losing the whole lot as outlined above would not be amusing, million quid compensation per individual would make big companies think twice about it, though!
Nonconformistradical- I did include links in the article I submitted, must have been left out when posted. But thanks!
A very important piece from Darren
Liberalism , and humanitarianism, should understand power and people.
We have lost sight of the power of the individual person and a politics for people as the main emphasis.
We see big businesses that are the very antithesis of any form of liberalism , Liberalism, and increasingly of humanitarianism, for me the most in many ways, important ism, that which helps people, especially those who need the help, and which elevates the human spirit and condition.
We hear too much apologist stuff from Liberals , about big businesses, wrapped up as a pro free market nonsense.
Free markets are what we do not have when we have a free for all, for we have the powerful bullies dominating, and when you are dominated you are not free.
We really do need Liberal Democrats to wake up.
This sounds like a Black Mirror episode. Be worried.
One step could be a policy to make much less use of Facebook (ideally none at all) and/or advocating much greater restrictions on use by under 16s given the research now coming out on addictiveness and effect of well-being it can have. That could potentially only get worse as a younger generation leaves Facebook (some evidence this is happening and FB responding by introducing a ‘Facebook for Kids’)
It was worrying when the Lib Dem campaign for a digital bill of rights included a pre-selected opt-in box for information to be used (widely and without much limit) by the Lib Dems (this has now stopped but isn’t much better). I wasn’t inclined to take them all that seriously. The way forward should be clear consent (not implied), clear details as to what is being recorded and why, and any “interpreted information” derived from that information explained and a clear right to data destruction.
The oil analogy is a useful one though. Because the oil industry has not been without its negative consequences in the long term (there have also been benefits for individual freedoms)
(BTW – Privacy badger shows LDV using a Facebook tracker on this site. Maybe that should stop as well?)
I agree with the sentiments of this article, but the vast majority of people don’t care. The new GDPR regulations should help in theory, but in reality it won’t make much difference because most people will happily “opt in” to any amount of tracking, profiling and ads in exchange for “free” services.
I chose not to have a facebook (or twitter, instagram or whatever the kids are using these days) account, and take steps to avoid being tracked on the internet as a matter of principle, but even within the Lib Dems this semi-isolates me as a lot of local party discussions take place on a private facebook group. But I don’t see why I should have to sign up to sacrifice any measure of privacy on the internet just to engage with fellow liberals.
@Nick Baird
“I don’t see why I should have to sign up to sacrifice any measure of privacy on the internet just to engage with fellow liberals.”
I agree with you 100%
As humankind advances so should our human rights. I’m not sure they are and fear many would not wish them too.
I love the idea of a Privacy / Digital Assets “Credit File”. There’s an interesting idea to explore in that…
*goes away thinking…*
“We then need to give people the ability to monitor and control the use of their information by creating a tool much like a credit file.”
This misunderstands what a credit file is. It isn’t a tool that was made to enable an indvidual to monitor and control their credit. It is a tool developed by lenders so they only lend to people who can afford to repay (well in theory!). It doesn’t include all your financial information (not all lenders register all debts with all credit agencies) and debts don’t appear on it when they are more than 6 years old even if you still owe the money.
One of those three companies is of course Equifax!
You should always have AdBlock Plus and NoScript installed in your browser. They save a great deal of bandwidth by cutting out the Ads and blocking third-party scripts. Of course, you should then be donating to LDV to keep it running.
I suspect the other purpose of a credit file is so you can be tracked down if you default… banks etc inform them when you change address and when you actually sign up to check your credit that is more info added to the file… be nice to completely opt out of it!
You also have the council using the NI and DOB info not just to check who you are but added to the searchable electoral roll (even the opt-out they give you is searchable just not quite so easily, costs £3 per person via internet co’s), happened a few years ago and coincided with a large increase in ID theft. They leap up and down when you refuse to give the info, with all kinds of threats, and were not amused when I pointed out they were breaking EU data protection rules and possibly human rights as politicians and VIPS can be added to the anonymous register which is only accessible by police etc.
I agree with Lorenzo, have to get the LibDems back to protecting individuals whilst pointing out that Labour are for an expanded, intrusive State and Con’s are for letting big business rip people off.
Darren,
this is an interesting concept that I think should be developed:
“There is also an opportunity to address inequality by adopting a citizen’s dividend system to our personal information, which has been described as the new oil that will fuel the future economy, perhaps through personal accounts or maybe through an information tax on the big tech giants that already are and will increasingly become monopolies.”