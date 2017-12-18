Welcome to my day- 18 December 2017: putting up the decorations…

Good morning! Yes, it’s the last Monday before Christmas, and politics is, in theory, winding down towards the transition to peace and goodwill to all. And yet, the DExEU equivalent of Bob Cratchit is probably hard at work preparing for Phase 2 of the Brexit negotiations. Not an enviable task, I suggest… If you’re watching, Bob, here’s a cheery penguin to admire…

We’re expecting a fairly quiet day here at LDV Towers. I’ll be taking my regular look ahead at this week in the Lords – yes, they’re still there – and we have an interesting piece from Darren Martin on the privacy issues relating to modern technology, data protection and the risks of digital exclusion.

Other than that, we’ll see…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.