Caron Lindsay

A double Lib Dem GAIN in Gloucester

By | Fri 26th July 2019 - 7:41 am

Good news to wake up to this morning. The Liberal Democrats have gained not one but TWO Council seats in Gloucester – one each from Labour and the Conservatives. The one from Labour was proper knife edge stuff. Not between us and Labour, who absolutely tanked because, you know, what is the point of them these days? We won by three votes from the Conservatives.

There was a nail biting recount in Podsmead where Sebastian Field triumphed and Ashley Bowkett won in Barnwood.

Here are the changes from last time:

From Gloucestershire Live:

There are now 20 Conservatives, nine Labour and nine Liberal Democrats sitting on the authority.

Liberal Democrat Sebastian Field will take over Podsmead and Ashley Bowkett will cover Barnwood. Mr Field returns to local government having previously been councillor for Kingsholm and Wotton.

Council leader Paul James (C, Longlevens) described the results as “disappointing”, while Liberal Democrat leader Jeremy Hilton said the outcome was a “double victory”.

Mr Hilton (Kingsholm and Wotton) said: “This is a double Gloucester victory for the Liberal Democrats. To take a seat from the Conservatives and to take a seat from the Labour party is exceptional.”

These elections mark the first foray of the Brexit Party into local council by-elections.

There was just one other by-election last night, in Hartlepool, where we didn’t have a candidate. Labour held the seat:

We did gain a town council seat in Todmorden though…

Congratulations to all our victorious candidates and teams.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Kevin Hawkins 26th Jul '19 - 8:13am

    Congratulations to the two Lib Dem winners, but its a shame we had no candidate in Hartlepool. Next week could be interesting – as far as I am aware there are just two local by-elections both of them seats we are defending, though no doubt the results will be overlooked by what happens in Brecon.

  • Geoff Reid 26th Jul '19 - 8:23am

    Delighted as we should be by the two gains, we should also remember that these results (as well as Labour’s narrow hold in Hartlepool) highlight the weaknesses of First Past the Post. Winner takes all on 30% is hardly the mark of a vibrant democracy.

  • Dan 26th Jul '19 - 8:50am

    Well done and absolutely delighted. The tory are still spinning it as the need to get Brexit done but the more intelligent ones are quickly realising the world has moved since the referendum…

