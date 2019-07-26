A double Lib Dem GAIN in Gloucester

Good news to wake up to this morning. The Liberal Democrats have gained not one but TWO Council seats in Gloucester – one each from Labour and the Conservatives. The one from Labour was proper knife edge stuff. Not between us and Labour, who absolutely tanked because, you know, what is the point of them these days? We won by three votes from the Conservatives.

There was a nail biting recount in Podsmead where Sebastian Field triumphed and Ashley Bowkett won in Barnwood.

🚨LD GAIN: Ashley Bowkett GAINS Tory seat in Barnwood ward. That means Barnwood is now Yellow. Ashley Bowkett, LD: 676

Chris Clee, Lab: 64

Jonathan Ingleby, Green: 59

Fred Ramsey, Con: 496

Peter Sheehy, Brexit Party: 152

Matthew Young, UKIP: 6 There was one spoilt ballot paper — Leigh Boobyer (@LeighBoobyer) July 25, 2019

Here are the changes from last time:

Barnwood (Gloucester) result: LDEM: 46.5% (+15.1)

CON: 34.1% (-6.0)

BREX: 10.5% (+10.5)

LAB: 4.4% (-6.9)

GRN: 4.1% (-1.3)

UKIP: 0.4% (-11.2) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 25, 2019

Podsmead (Gloucester) result: LDEM: 30.0% (+30.0)

CON: 29.6% (-18.5)

LAB: 18.0% (-33.9)

BREX: 16.4% (+16.4)

GRN: 4.3% (+4.3)

UKIP: 1.6% (+1.6) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 25, 2019

From Gloucestershire Live:

There are now 20 Conservatives, nine Labour and nine Liberal Democrats sitting on the authority. Liberal Democrat Sebastian Field will take over Podsmead and Ashley Bowkett will cover Barnwood. Mr Field returns to local government having previously been councillor for Kingsholm and Wotton. Council leader Paul James (C, Longlevens) described the results as “disappointing”, while Liberal Democrat leader Jeremy Hilton said the outcome was a “double victory”. Mr Hilton (Kingsholm and Wotton) said: “This is a double Gloucester victory for the Liberal Democrats. To take a seat from the Conservatives and to take a seat from the Labour party is exceptional.”

These elections mark the first foray of the Brexit Party into local council by-elections.

There was just one other by-election last night, in Hartlepool, where we didn’t have a candidate. Labour held the seat:

Hart (Hartlepool) result: LAB: 30.5% (+1.3)

INDU: 29.8% (+29.8)

GRN: 16.3% (+12.7)

FBM: 13.8% (+13.8)

UKIP: 9.5% (-17.7) Labour HOLD. No Independent (-20.3) and Conservative (-19.7) as previous. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 25, 2019

We did gain a town council seat in Todmorden though…

Todmorden Town Council

298 Matthew Doyle (Lib Dem)

186 Labour pic.twitter.com/1qf37QMIDG — ALDC (@ALDC) July 25, 2019

Congratulations to all our victorious candidates and teams.

