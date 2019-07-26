Observations of an ex pat: Sorry

To the Young People of Briton,

I am so sorry. I really cannot apologise enough for landing you with a far-right, anti-EU government led by a delusional buffoon who appears to have abandoned reality in favour of policies which have more in common with blind religious faith than practical politics.

You may kindly respond: “It’s ok. You did what you could. It’s not your fault.” Thank you. That is very kind. But my generation (the baby boomers) collectively failed to do enough. If we had we would not be in the mess we are in today. Furthermore, we would not be landing you – our children, grandchildren and future generations—with decades of debt coupled with a security and political mess.

Let’s just look at a few mathematical facts which our new prime minister whose single mindedness to ignore is matched only by his determination to exit the EU on 31 October regardless of the cost to the nation. Theresa May’s Brexit deal was bad enough. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimated that it would cost £100 billion a year, or £2,000 per British resident.

Still, her deal was nothing compared to Boris’s threatened No Deal. The respected UK Trade Policy Observatory has warned that the government is likely to have to cough up an extra £100 billion just to compensate businesses affected by No Deal Brexit. This is before any account is taken of an anticipated fall in the value of the pound, increased holiday costs, damage to drug supplies and the NHS, drop in foreign trade investment, transport snarl-ups, increased tariffs, the end of EU regional grants and research money, inflation, security cooperation cost of trade negotiations and the vital need for political and economic stability amongst our continental neighbours.

The Office of Budget Responsibility has already warned that the British economy is slowing down as foreign investors reluctantly accept that No Deal is now the most likely scenario. In fact, the OBR are predicting that if No Deal goes ahead the economy will shrink by two percent a year for the foreseeable future.

So what is our new prime minister’s response? Well, to start with he dismisses these expert reports as essentially fake news. Then he announces that instead of trying to adjust government spending to accommodate his political ambitions, he will increase it.

Here are just a few of Boris’s spending pledges which he has been throwing out like so much confetti: 20,000 more police officers at a cost of a minimum of £1 billion a year. Cutting corporation tax from 17 percent (starting in in 2020) to £12.5 percent at a cost of £14 billion. Raising the tax threshold for the wealthy at a cost of £20 billion. Increased defence spending to deal with American pressure, the Russian threat problems with Iran and protection for an expanded global trade base. His opponent Jeremy Hunt put the bill at £25 billion. Boris has not demurred. More spending on education costing £1 billion. An indeterminate amount of money on the National Health Service and social care. All this to be added to the other figures already mentioned in this article and any number of other costs not so far listed.

Nobody disputes that money needs to be spent to correct the damage of nearly ten years of austerity. But what economists—in fact, almost everyone—cannot comprehend is from where the money is coming. Tax revenues in 2020 are projected at £811.4 billion . That is to pay for current government spending for 2020 of £847.6 ; leaving a $36.2 shortfall. In macro terms this is not a huge amount. It can reasonably be expected to be covered by borrowings on the international markets. But Borisnomics threatens to bump government spending by a staggering £141 billion– AT LEAST—at a time when his own economists are predicting a recession which could mean a drop in tax revenues of around another £170 billion.

So where will the money coming from? According to Boris, more borrowing. But there is a problem here. The three main credit agencies have already warned that if No Deal Brexit goes ahead they will downgrade Britain’s credit rating. This means that the interest that the government pays on its so far pays on its £1.2 triillion debt will go up, which, of course, means more cost.

This brings me back to the apology to British young people. To the people struggling to save money for a deposit on their first home or just able to make ends meet with in high-priced rented accommodation, sofa surfers, those forced to live in the parental home and young couples delaying starting a family until the country reaches Boris Johnson’s sunny uplands. They will be ones who will be stuck with the bill for generations to come. Their only hope is that Boris Johnson’s blind ideologically-inspired optimism will run into the reality brick wall of parliamentary and electoral arithmetic.

* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com