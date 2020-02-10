Will Boris Johnson’s popularity make us has-beens?

I’m told that Boris Johnson was a positive factor in voters’ preferences at the last election. Apparently, it wasn’t just a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea, they actually liked the captain of the ship.

To many of us, Boris Johnson is either a clown, a liar, or worse and therefore not exactly Prime Ministerial material. Not so, I hear; he is just the sort of chap an aspirational working class lad or lass would admire.

Not so much the public school boy, unkempt toff or even likable rogue. No, he is “the very model of a modern major general”. – Someone to lead us all into a post-Brexit national renewal – England’s green and pleasant land. Notwithstanding the record of his predecessors, he is the salvation of the Conservative Party, embracing the new dawn.

If this is the case, even with a sizeable minority of voters, we’re all doomed. We might as well attend the Cummings’ school for the cunning and forget about social justice, equality and the vulnerable. In green and pleasant lands you do not have to be concerned about climate change, equality or migration. This will all be dealt with by a super hero. No need to worry.

This is the scale of the defeat meted on social democracy by the last election. This is the real world into which we have fallen and through which we must navigate.

There are no prizes for finishing second, no silver medals to take home. If you don’t win, you can’t call the shots. Your efforts may be appreciated back home and if you continue to try hard, representation in local government may be yours.

There is no doubt that this can be the bedrock for victory in a general election. It has been before. But, as we move into an increasingly connected and immediate national network of influence, will the bedrock turn to quicksand under us? Will we become the has-beens?

* Garth Shephard is Chair of St Austell & Newquay local party.