Liberal policies for a Liberal Party

With the leadership election approaching this an excellent opportunity to engage with wider debates about the direction for the party. Whilst many have argued for the party to be one for the political centre, I disagree.

History has shown that the British Liberalism does best when it offers a distinct and unique image (with a corresponding set of policies), that separate it from the Lab-Con duopoly.

The post 1950s recovery under Grimond and Thorpe (plus Steel prior to the SDP-Liberal alliance) was built on the vision of a progressive non-socialist party, standing in opposition to big government, big business and big unions.

Sometimes this vision was to the left of Labour regarding issues of wealth taxation, codetermination and unilateral nuclear disarmament, and even to the right of the Tories regarding cuts to income tax.

The Alliance of the 1980s was built on a distinct third way from Thatcherism and the isolationist state socialism of Foot era Labour, and the party’s post-war zenith under Charles Kennedy was achieved filling the political void left by New Labour’s rightward shift.

What we need is a distinctly liberal alternative to Labour and the Tories, with distinctly liberal policies, advocated in distinctly liberal terms.

Take for instance the issue of the ownership of utilities. Labour have clearly presented an alternative of mass nationalisation to the current system of private monopolies.

This is not without its flaws for (as Sir Vince Cable has put it) in practice it is leads to investment suffering, as the Treasury has to approve new investment against competing claims on government borrowing and historically has been conservative in protecting the government’s balance sheet from the risk of loss of investor confidence. Ultimately the Treasury will choose investment in hospitals and new schools over train signalling equipment and sewage farms.

Whilst the Tories offer little more than the status quo, our own 2019 manifesto said comparatively little on providing an alternative.

In his 1989 book Citizens Britain, Paddy Ashdown offered a genuine alternative to privatisation and nationalisation; mandatory consumer share ownership. Where consumers of said utility are issued shares with voting and dividend rights that can’t be sold. Ashdown put the proportion of those share at 30% with 10% of shares being held collectively by workers of said firms, the rest being part of a “Citizens Share Ownership Trust”.

With a few slight modifications (such as increasing enforced consumer ownership to 50%), this policy would offer clear alternative to putting utilities in the inept hands of a central government or greedy speculators, giving individuals greater control over their water and electricity supplies.

This must be the first of many ideas that are part of a unique Liberal vision for the nation. One in which recognises liberty requires some degree of economic security.

That economic freedom must not be about rights of the powerful to control markets and extract rents at their leisure, but the ability of citizens to have the means to invest, engage in entrepreneurship and ensure that their voice is heard in their workplaces, creating a genuine property-owning democracy where the citizen can actively participate in within the wider economy.

* William Francis is a Liberal Democrat member & activist, former vice-President of the University of Lincoln Liberal Democrat society (2018-2019) & candidate for the Lib Dems for Glebe ward in the City of Lincoln local elections 2019.