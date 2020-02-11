Winning Here?

A poor performance at the recent general election and an imminent leadership contest has led to much soul searching within the Party. In recent weeks a number of articles in the press have rumoured potential leadership candidates and the ideas that they will campaign on.
One article in particular that caught my interest was Wera Hobhouse’s pitch on PoliticsHome that the Party should abandon a strategy of equidistance and instead align itself closer to the centre-left and the Labour Party. The debate around the equidistance strategy is not a new one, and I doubt Wera will be the only candidate making this case when the leadership election comes around.
Certainly aligning closely with the centre-left is a strategy that has paid off in seats such as Bath. Despite the Conservative vote standing still since 2015, the local Liberal Democrats have successfully brought Labour and Green voters on side to win the constituency in 2017, and then increase their majority to over 12,000 in 2019.
I was interested to see how well this strategy might play out nationwide, and so, using ElectionPolling.co.uk’s list of potential Liberal Democrat target seats, I calculated just how many of the top 50 Lib Dem target seats could be taken from the Conservatives by adding the Lib Dem, Labour and Green votes together.
As it turns out, the number is surprisingly small; in only 13 of the 50 seats would squeezing Labour and Green votes be enough to get us over the line. Meanwhile, 7 of those 50 seats are not Conservative facing, and so require Conservative voters to be squeezed in order to achieve victory.
The question then is this: is 13 extra seats the limit of our ambitions for our Party? If not, then how do we attract the current Conservative voters we need to win in many other seats across the country if we have abandoned our current equidistant strategy?
What works in a handful of seats is not guaranteed to work elsewhere. As the Political Editor of the New Statesman Stephen Bush has pointed out, “Across the seats the Liberal Democrats failed to win in 2019, the Labour vote is as low today as it was in 2005 and 2010, two of the most successful nights in the Lib Dems’ modern history.”
The difference in those seats is that the Conservative vote has gone up, and as a Party we will need a strategy to win some of those votes back. Those who argue in favour of abandoning equidistance will have to explain how their plan will help achieve that in order for their argument to win out.
* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.
Certainly moving further left is unlikely to win most of those seats back, but it doesn’t seem like equidistance is working either as it just leads to both sides assuming that you’re really closer to the other [1], the left pointing to Coalition and the right pointing to Brexit. Moving further right would be an option – abandon places like Cambridge or Sheffield Hallam as lost for the foreseeable future, and become a centre-right alternative to the Conservatives in the majority of target seats.
With Labour, Green, SNP and Plaid already competing for centre-left votes, and the collapse of UKIP and the Brexit party leaving the Conservatives uncontested in practice for everywhere between centrism and the far right, there’s likely more room for an alternative centre-right party than yet another alternative centre-left one.
There are obvious downsides to that approach as well, of course.
[1] See also the failure of TIG/CHUK’s purely centrist approach to excite anyone except a few journalists.
To be honest I have never understood this debate. We are Liberal first and foremost. We all need to have clarity of direction on this. We will not go into formal coalition again and would support either party that will introduce pr without a referendum. If not don’t pick up the phone.
We can start by talking Facts. Compared to The Election before (the usual comparison) 2019 was not a poor performance in terms of Votes, our Vote share went up by Half.
We got nowhere in Seats because The Tory & SNP Votes also went up.
Clearly the Targeting didnt work everywhere but that has very little to do with Strategy.
We need to make a dinstinction between The Greens (GPEW) with whom we share Values & Labour who are our Enemy as much as The Tories.