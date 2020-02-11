Winning Here?

A poor performance at the recent general election and an imminent leadership contest has led to much soul searching within the Party. In recent weeks a number of articles in the press have rumoured potential leadership candidates and the ideas that they will campaign on.

One article in particular that caught my interest was Wera Hobhouse’s pitch on PoliticsHome that the Party should abandon a strategy of equidistance and instead align itself closer to the centre-left and the Labour Party. The debate around the equidistance strategy is not a new one, and I doubt Wera will be the only candidate making this case when the leadership election comes around.

Certainly aligning closely with the centre-left is a strategy that has paid off in seats such as Bath. Despite the Conservative vote standing still since 2015, the local Liberal Democrats have successfully brought Labour and Green voters on side to win the constituency in 2017, and then increase their majority to over 12,000 in 2019.

I was interested to see how well this strategy might play out nationwide, and so, using ElectionPolling.co.uk’s list of potential Liberal Democrat target seats, I calculated just how many of the top 50 Lib Dem target seats could be taken from the Conservatives by adding the Lib Dem, Labour and Green votes together.

As it turns out, the number is surprisingly small; in only 13 of the 50 seats would squeezing Labour and Green votes be enough to get us over the line. Meanwhile, 7 of those 50 seats are not Conservative facing, and so require Conservative voters to be squeezed in order to achieve victory.

The question then is this: is 13 extra seats the limit of our ambitions for our Party? If not, then how do we attract the current Conservative voters we need to win in many other seats across the country if we have abandoned our current equidistant strategy?

What works in a handful of seats is not guaranteed to work elsewhere. As the Political Editor of the New Statesman Stephen Bush has pointed out, “Across the seats the Liberal Democrats failed to win in 2019, the Labour vote is as low today as it was in 2005 and 2010, two of the most successful nights in the Lib Dems’ modern history.”

The difference in those seats is that the Conservative vote has gone up, and as a Party we will need a strategy to win some of those votes back. Those who argue in favour of abandoning equidistance will have to explain how their plan will help achieve that in order for their argument to win out.

* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.