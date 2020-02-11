Mark Johnson

The Party of Human Rights

By | Tue 11th February 2020 - 12:30 pm

Much has been made of the repurposing of the Liberal Democrats in the aftermath of December’s General Election.  Enter the Orange Bookers, the social liberals and the FBPE Europhiles all of whom are beginning to set out the course they feel the party should embark on as it looks to the future.

As candidates put forward their leadership pitches, a variety of paths will emerge. But regardless of the direction that the party membership chooses to take, one issue must regain prominence on the Party’s agenda; the protection of human rights and civil liberties. 

The belief in liberty under law, the idea that all humans are equal and should enjoy the same rights and freedoms universally, is a fundamentally liberal concept. At times, the UK has led the way on human rights and at others, has turned the other cheek. One of the tragedies of Brexit has been the neglect of human rights and the failure to raise some of the worst human rights abuses in the world today. Our Government has been pre-occupied, but equally our party has been distracted.

In China, the mass repression of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese state represents some of the largest scale systematic ethnic cleansing the international community has seen in decades. The UK Government has largely been silent, instead doing deals with state-supported telecoms giants and giving little support to Uyghurs fleeing the persecution. The bombing continues in Yemen, nodded through by the Government and supported by the UK arms trade.

At home, asylum seekers continue to dwell in prison-like conditions for indeterminate periods of time and the Metropolitan Police have made 9 million Londoners suspects in crimes that are yet to be committed, rolling out the use of facial recognition cameras across the capital, in what is a gross violation of the right to privacy.

Through our Government’s silence on the international stage or its infringements of freedom in the UK, our country is beginning to become part of the problem rather than the solution. While the Labour Party’s view on human rights remains subjective (ala Venezuela) and the party itself is plagued by internal racism, a vacancy is there for a party to step forward and be the champions of human rights. Let’s be that party.

* Mark Johnson is a party member in Camden and was a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarcim 11th Feb - 12:09pm
    Certainly moving further left is unlikely to win most of those seats back, but it doesn't seem like equidistance is working either as it just...
  • User AvatarGlenn 11th Feb - 12:09pm
    Re the Boris thing, I seem to remember that "I agree with Nick" and "call me Dave" were also things. What is going on is...
  • User AvatarRoger Cubberley 11th Feb - 12:07pm
    Brexit brought our whole family together (for the first time maybe). We were and are passionate Remainers. However, I observed through three years of increasingly...
  • User AvatarJohn Hughes 11th Feb - 11:59am
    Well said William. I agree totally that we must think big, not get bogged down in the weeds of detail. The party's biggest problem is...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 11th Feb - 11:50am
    It's impossible to predict the future; the best we can do is watch events and talk to people. Will the electorate become disillusioned with BJ...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 11th Feb - 11:29am
    @ Alex, 'Please do not call him “Boris”. There's not a lot anyone can do to stop it. But, is it that much of an...