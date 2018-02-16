ICYMI: A hat-trick of Lib Dem GAINS in last night’s by-elections

Last night was a good night for Lib Dems across the country:
Dawlish Central & North East (Teignbridge) result:
LDEM: 70.6% (+52.4)
CON: 29.4% (+5.6)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018
Brilliant from Martin Wrigley and team.
Chudleigh (Teignbridge) result:
LDEM: 41.0% (+31.1)
CON: 40.3% (+14.6)
LAB: 18.7% (+7.0)
No Ind(s) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Congratulations, Margaret Evans and team.
Worstead (North Norfolk) result:
LDEM: 72.7% (+39.4)
CON: 16.9% (-25.0)
LAB: 10.4% (-1.8)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Well done to Saul Penfold and team.
And we had some pretty impressive increases in vote share in 3 more contests.
Holgate (York) result:
LAB: 50.0% (+22.6)
LDEM: 32.3% (+19.5)
CON: 11.0% (-8.0)
GRN: 6.7% (-9.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018
Morecambe North (Lancashire) result:
CON: 49.0% (-14.2) HOLD.
LDEM: 29.7% (+21.6)
LAB: 21.3% (-0.7)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Carterton South (West Oxfordshire) result:
CON: 62.9% (+1.4)
LDEM: 23.7% (+17.7)
LAB: 13.5% (+2.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Elsewhere, a solid result in Tendring from a standing start:
And in Northamptonshire we also put on vote share:
Higham Ferrers (Northamptonshire) result:
CON: 56.6% (-3.5) HOLD.
LAB: 22.3% (+3.5)
LDEM: 13.5% (+2.3)
UKIP: 4.4% (-5.5)
GRN: 3.2% (+3.2)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018
St Pauls (Tendring) result:
CON: 39.5% (+6.7)
IND: 16.7% (+16.7)
IND: 14.0% (+14.0)
LAB: 11.9% (+11.9)
LDEM: 8.3% (+8.3)
UKIP: 7.4% (-29.6)
GRN: 2.1% (+2.1)
No Tendring First (-30.1) as prev.
Conservative GAIN from UKIP.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
In Epsom and Ewell, a gain in the Labour vote seems to have come mostly from the Residents but slightly from us, too:
Ruxley (Epsom & Ewell) result:
RES: 37.2% (-7.4) HOLD.
CON: 31.8% (-0.6)
LAB: 24.7% (+10.5)
LDEM: 6.3% (-2.5)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Unfortunately, there were a few by-elecitons in Falkirk and Halton Castle where we didn’t have a candidate, which is why it’s so good that Ben Marshall flew our flag in Grassmoor in North East Derbyshire.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Some encouraging results for the Lib Dems – and for Labour as well – which won’t do Mrs May’s grip on tenure much good. A hung Lab-Lib majority at Westminster and the start of an anti-Brexit bandwagon ?
Clearly not too many for were listening to our flexible Foreign Secretary.
The Chudleigh result is interesting in that the former Councillor was a Conservative Cabinet member before having the whip removed. He is now enjoying Her Majesy’s hospitality. An attempted murder charge was withdrawn but he was sentenced to three years for attacking his wife with a mallet.
The other thing of note is the disappearance of the Green Party in the Teignbridge results. They got over 500 votes in those two wards in 2015.
Is there a bit of a realignment going on ?
Re us not standing in all contests, even the Tories and Labour couldn’t manage a full house yesterday. 11/14 is pretty good going. Next week it looks like 10/12 including some new entries and returns to the ballot paper.
@David Raw – UKIP’s problems are often noted, probably because they had so much support to lose in some of these contests. And they are collapsing pretty spectacularly. Rumour has it that they may be on the verge of bankruptcy. I won’t miss them I admit. But the decline of the Greens has gone under the radar. They’d been working hard to build up a solid, if fairly low level of support, and by targeting had won seats here and there. But it’s all fading away. In York yesterday, they were a decent third last time around, and we were fourth. After the poll, we’d leapfrogged both them and the Tories to claim second spot, and their share had more than halved. They will be gutted with that.
It’s surmised that the “Watermelon” section of their vote (green on the outside, red on the inside) has largely deserted them for Comrade Corbyn’s Labour party. I think that’s likely to be true. And we need also to work hard to get the “Mango” (orange on the inside) element onside with us. That won’t leave a lot behind. They had been managing to keep standing candidates in a lot of seats, even when there was no hope for them. I’ve noticed this starting to drop off, just as I have with UKIP failing to defend seats or be absent where they’ve done well before. There’s only a certain level of defeat you can take before becoming terminally demoralised. And that could be happening to the Greens now.
Whilst it is good for us to gain in both North Norfolk and Teinnbridge, it should be noted we have an M P in one and used to have one in the other. If we remove Brexit from the equation, the results indicate the pendulum which swung against us in 2015 is merely moving back to its regular pattern. We are still nailed to between 6 and 8 % nationally. It will be a long haul to 2022.
@Ian Patterson – so, if we *can’t* win council seats in those areas, we’re stuffed. Happily, we can, and with good swings. The national polls are static, that’s true. Local by-elections, however good they are, rarely make national news in a way that makes people think “Hold on …”, and the news media only seem to count the number of Westminster MPs. Barring a favourable by-election for Westminster, we just have to keep the background level of activity going. A good round of council elections in May will help, of course, with morale nationwide as much as anything else. And last night’s performances, including the good swings our way that didn’t win, will help too.
Even in the face of superb gains from the Tories some of us inevitably pay attention to how Labour are doing. Labour had a strong defence in York Holgate with a vote increase a little bit above the Lib Dem increase, earning York a “lovely people” tribute from Jeremy.
There were a scattering of “not much change” performances. And then there was weird symmetry in a 10.3% drop in Labour North East Derbyshire and a 10.5% increase in Surrey! It may be about being establishment or insurgency – or is it moribund or motivated?
@ Chris Bertram our recovery is encouraging but patchy. We are not yet firing on all thrusters. I myself will be working in three wards over next three days, only one is my own. It takes warm bodies to deliver leaflets etc. Our current moderate successs is a staging post not a destination.
@Geoff Reid – We actually leapfrogged Labour to take second place in a couple of seats. Their progress is not uniformly good everywhere. But of course we need to work on their voters to persuade them our way too.
@Ian Patterson – totally agree that the destination is some way away. But the signs of recovery are there – more candidates, more gains in share, more gains in seats, and not always in obvious places. There are still some seats where our candidate is paper only and gets a derisory number of votes, and still some black holes – some of these being long-term, long predating coalition. These will need fixing. But let’s enjoy this moment for a day or so. Eeyore’s turn can come later.