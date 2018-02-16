ICYMI: A hat-trick of Lib Dem GAINS in last night’s by-elections

Last night was a good night for Lib Dems across the country:

Dawlish Central & North East (Teignbridge) result: LDEM: 70.6% (+52.4)

CON: 29.4% (+5.6) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018

Brilliant from Martin Wrigley and team.

Chudleigh (Teignbridge) result: LDEM: 41.0% (+31.1)

CON: 40.3% (+14.6)

LAB: 18.7% (+7.0) No Ind(s) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Congratulations, Margaret Evans and team.

Worstead (North Norfolk) result: LDEM: 72.7% (+39.4)

CON: 16.9% (-25.0)

LAB: 10.4% (-1.8) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Well done to Saul Penfold and team.

And we had some pretty impressive increases in vote share in 3 more contests.

Holgate (York) result: LAB: 50.0% (+22.6)

LDEM: 32.3% (+19.5)

CON: 11.0% (-8.0)

GRN: 6.7% (-9.3) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018

Morecambe North (Lancashire) result: CON: 49.0% (-14.2) HOLD.

LDEM: 29.7% (+21.6)

LAB: 21.3% (-0.7) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Carterton South (West Oxfordshire) result: CON: 62.9% (+1.4)

LDEM: 23.7% (+17.7)

LAB: 13.5% (+2.0) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Elsewhere, a solid result in Tendring from a standing start:

And in Northamptonshire we also put on vote share:

Higham Ferrers (Northamptonshire) result: CON: 56.6% (-3.5) HOLD.

LAB: 22.3% (+3.5)

LDEM: 13.5% (+2.3)

UKIP: 4.4% (-5.5)

GRN: 3.2% (+3.2) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018

St Pauls (Tendring) result: CON: 39.5% (+6.7)

IND: 16.7% (+16.7)

IND: 14.0% (+14.0)

LAB: 11.9% (+11.9)

LDEM: 8.3% (+8.3)

UKIP: 7.4% (-29.6)

GRN: 2.1% (+2.1) No Tendring First (-30.1) as prev.

Conservative GAIN from UKIP. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

In Epsom and Ewell, a gain in the Labour vote seems to have come mostly from the Residents but slightly from us, too:

Ruxley (Epsom & Ewell) result: RES: 37.2% (-7.4) HOLD.

CON: 31.8% (-0.6)

LAB: 24.7% (+10.5)

LDEM: 6.3% (-2.5) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Unfortunately, there were a few by-elecitons in Falkirk and Halton Castle where we didn’t have a candidate, which is why it’s so good that Ben Marshall flew our flag in Grassmoor in North East Derbyshire.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings