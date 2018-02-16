+++Three stonking by-election gains from the Tories plus whopping vote share increases – “something is happening out there”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP’s tweet nicely summarises the good news tonight:

Wow, just wow. @LibDems changes in vote share in tonight’s council by-elections. Something happening out there: 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻

Teignbridge +52%

North Norfolk +39%

Teignbridge 2 +32%

Morecambe +22%

York +20%

West Oxon +18%

Tendring +8%#LibDemFightback #ExitFromBrexit #FBPE — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) February 16, 2018

Well done and congratulations to all the teams involved!

In detail, there was a stonking gain from the Tories in Teignbridge:

Chudleigh (Teignbridge) result: LDEM: 41.0% (+31.1)

CON: 40.3% (+14.6)

LAB: 18.7% (+7.0) No Ind(s) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018





A wonderful gain from the Tories in North Norfolk:

Worstead (North Norfolk) result: LDEM: 72.7% (+39.4)

CON: 16.9% (-25.0)

LAB: 10.4% (-1.8) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

And ANOTHER gain from the Tories in Teignbridge with a whopping 52.4% increase in our vote share:

Dawlish Central & North East (Teignbridge) result: LDEM: 70.6% (+52.4)

CON: 29.4% (+5.6) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018

Here are other results:

Carterton South (West Oxfordshire) result: CON: 62.9% (+1.4)

LDEM: 23.7% (+17.7)

LAB: 13.5% (+2.0) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Morecambe North (Lancashire) result: CON: 49.0% (-14.2) HOLD.

LDEM: 29.7% (+21.6)

LAB: 21.3% (-0.7) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Holgate (York) result: LAB: 50.0% (+22.6)

LDEM: 32.3% (+19.5)

CON: 11.0% (-8.0)

GRN: 6.7% (-9.3) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018

St Pauls (Tendring) result: CON: 39.5% (+6.7)

IND: 16.7% (+16.7)

IND: 14.0% (+14.0)

LAB: 11.9% (+11.9)

LDEM: 8.3% (+8.3)

UKIP: 7.4% (-29.6)

GRN: 2.1% (+2.1) No Tendring First (-30.1) as prev.

Conservative GAIN from UKIP. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Ruxley (Epsom & Ewell) result: RES: 37.2% (-7.4) HOLD.

CON: 31.8% (-0.6)

LAB: 24.7% (+10.5)

LDEM: 6.3% (-2.5) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

