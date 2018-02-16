Paul Walter

+++Three stonking by-election gains from the Tories plus whopping vote share increases – “something is happening out there”

By | Fri 16th February 2018 - 12:50 am

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP’s tweet nicely summarises the good news tonight:

Well done and congratulations to all the teams involved!

In detail, there was a stonking gain from the Tories in Teignbridge:


A wonderful gain from the Tories in North Norfolk:

And ANOTHER gain from the Tories in Teignbridge with a whopping 52.4% increase in our vote share:

Here are other results:

* Paul Walter was a supply chain manager with a leading international IT firm from 1981 to 2016. Paul is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • TonyH 16th Feb '18 - 8:38am

    Alex has it right. Wow. Just wow.
    Where we actually get out and do the hard work, we can achieve things.

  • theakes 16th Feb '18 - 10:15am

    Let us keep our feet on the ground.
    Gains were expected Teighbridge x 2 and North Norfolk. We should remember that the North Norfolk ward was I believe Lib Dem for several recent years, whilst the Chudleigh result may not be as good as it seems, compared to the by election we won there in December 2016 we ap[pear to be 9-10% DOWN.
    In my view the results at York and Morecombe, especially the latter. were the most encouraging. The test is breaking out of the 2/3% results in solid Labour areas where we effectively challenged 10/11 years ago.
    Lets be frank we need something huge to happen out there, we have very little available to us on the House of Commons front, where our performance last time was the worst in history. Hopefully we may be moving out of the scenario of 360 lost deposits, and getting that number down to 100 at the most, but there is an awful long way to go.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarP.J. 16th Feb - 12:53pm
    @Neil Sandison I think you are on the right lines here although words like 'liberty' 'freedom' just don't cut through as an Identity. Ask people...
  • User AvatarJoeB 16th Feb - 12:48pm
    Good article in the Economist today - Wanted: radical proposals to fill Britain's giant fiscal hole https://www.economist.com/news/britain/21737036-politicians-are-slowly-facing-up-fact-higher-taxes-are-needed-wanted-radical?fsrc=rss "Britain’s wealth looks undertaxed. Since the 1970s, as...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 16th Feb - 12:33pm
    @Geoff Reid - We actually leapfrogged Labour to take second place in a couple of seats. Their progress is not uniformly good everywhere. But of...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 16th Feb - 12:26pm
    @Peter Hirst I think our immigration system is very much misunderstood and it all gets mixed up. There are several distinct categories: 1. Students. Essentially...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 16th Feb - 12:20pm
    theakes "we have very little available to us on the House of Commons front, where our performance last time was the worst in history. "...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 16th Feb - 12:12pm
    @ Chris Bertram our recovery is encouraging but patchy. We are not yet firing on all thrusters. I myself will be working in three wards...