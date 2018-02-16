+++Three stonking by-election gains from the Tories plus whopping vote share increases – “something is happening out there”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP’s tweet nicely summarises the good news tonight:
Wow, just wow. @LibDems changes in vote share in tonight’s council by-elections. Something happening out there: 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻
Teignbridge +52%
North Norfolk +39%
Teignbridge 2 +32%
Morecambe +22%
York +20%
West Oxon +18%
Tendring +8%#LibDemFightback #ExitFromBrexit #FBPE
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) February 16, 2018
Well done and congratulations to all the teams involved!
In detail, there was a stonking gain from the Tories in Teignbridge:
Chudleigh (Teignbridge) result:
LDEM: 41.0% (+31.1)
CON: 40.3% (+14.6)
LAB: 18.7% (+7.0)
No Ind(s) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
A wonderful gain from the Tories in North Norfolk:
Worstead (North Norfolk) result:
LDEM: 72.7% (+39.4)
CON: 16.9% (-25.0)
LAB: 10.4% (-1.8)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
And ANOTHER gain from the Tories in Teignbridge with a whopping 52.4% increase in our vote share:
Dawlish Central & North East (Teignbridge) result:
LDEM: 70.6% (+52.4)
CON: 29.4% (+5.6)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018
Here are other results:
Carterton South (West Oxfordshire) result:
CON: 62.9% (+1.4)
LDEM: 23.7% (+17.7)
LAB: 13.5% (+2.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Morecambe North (Lancashire) result:
CON: 49.0% (-14.2) HOLD.
LDEM: 29.7% (+21.6)
LAB: 21.3% (-0.7)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Holgate (York) result:
LAB: 50.0% (+22.6)
LDEM: 32.3% (+19.5)
CON: 11.0% (-8.0)
GRN: 6.7% (-9.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 16, 2018
St Pauls (Tendring) result:
CON: 39.5% (+6.7)
IND: 16.7% (+16.7)
IND: 14.0% (+14.0)
LAB: 11.9% (+11.9)
LDEM: 8.3% (+8.3)
UKIP: 7.4% (-29.6)
GRN: 2.1% (+2.1)
No Tendring First (-30.1) as prev.
Conservative GAIN from UKIP.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
Ruxley (Epsom & Ewell) result:
RES: 37.2% (-7.4) HOLD.
CON: 31.8% (-0.6)
LAB: 24.7% (+10.5)
LDEM: 6.3% (-2.5)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018
* Paul Walter was a supply chain manager with a leading international IT firm from 1981 to 2016. Paul is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Amazing set of results last night on top of what is already a great start to 2018. Looking forward to seeing the barcharts for votes share and seat changes so far in 2018
Alex has it right. Wow. Just wow.
Where we actually get out and do the hard work, we can achieve things.
Let us keep our feet on the ground.
Gains were expected Teighbridge x 2 and North Norfolk. We should remember that the North Norfolk ward was I believe Lib Dem for several recent years, whilst the Chudleigh result may not be as good as it seems, compared to the by election we won there in December 2016 we ap[pear to be 9-10% DOWN.
In my view the results at York and Morecombe, especially the latter. were the most encouraging. The test is breaking out of the 2/3% results in solid Labour areas where we effectively challenged 10/11 years ago.
Lets be frank we need something huge to happen out there, we have very little available to us on the House of Commons front, where our performance last time was the worst in history. Hopefully we may be moving out of the scenario of 360 lost deposits, and getting that number down to 100 at the most, but there is an awful long way to go.
theakes
“we have very little available to us on the House of Commons front, where our performance last time was the worst in history. ”
Apart from:
Number of votes: 1931,1935,1951,1955,1959,1966,1970.
Seats: 1951, 1955, 1959, 1964, 1966, 1970, 1979.
Share of the vote: 1931, 1935, 1951, 1955, 1959.