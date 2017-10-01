1 in a journey through African American history – the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment





Detail from the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial, Boston

I’ve recently returned from a seven city, 10786 mile-long tour across the eastern United States.

This trek sprang from several random “bucket list” items of mine. I was fortunate enough to be able to stitch together an itinerary which did a lot of ticking of my terminal wish list. The visits were all deeply “anorakky” in nature – mainly to museums.

But as I prepared to travel, I noticed that there was a clear theme running through most of my destinations – that of African American history.

I am a complete dunderhead when it comes to American history in general and African American history in particular. I have been disturbed by films such as “Twelve years a slave” and “Detroit”, and alarmed to hear about the horrific treatment of slave ancestors such as those of actor Noel Clarke (albeit that element originating from the Caribbean). It therefore feels appropriate to address my resultant, generalised feelings of disgust and shame by learning a little about the heritage of America’s Black community.

I was also acutely aware of the entreaty of LDV’s esteemed editor, Caron, which could be summed up in the immortal words of her fellow Scots, Charlie and Craig Reid:

When you go will you send back,

A letter from America?

So, as we enter Black History Month, without a great deal of intentional pontification, I will present some of the highlights from my, somewhat random, journey through African American history. I do this to relate my own personal voyage of discovery as a naïve white Englishman, rather than to pretend that I have any special knowledge of the subject to impart.

That journey started with the monument dedicated to the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. That corps was commanded by Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and was the first African American regiment organised by the northern states during the American Civil War. The magnificent memorial, sculpted by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, stands very proudly just in front of the very grand Massachusetts State House, overlooking Boston Common.

On one side there is a fine bronze tableau of a horse-mounted General Shaw with his Black American troops marching loyally beside him (see photo above). On the other side of the monument, there is a moving and eloquent dedication written by Charles E Elliot, which reads:

The White Officers taking life and honor in their hands cast in their lot with men of a despised race unproven in war and risked death as inciters of servile insurrection if taken prisoners besides encountering all the common perils of camp march and battle. The Black rank and file volunteered when disaster clouded the Union Cause. Served without pay for eighteen months till given that of white troops. Faced threatened enslavement if captured. Were brave in action. Patient under heavy and dangerous labors. And cheerful amid hardships and privations. Together they gave to the Nation and the World undying proof that Americans of African descent possess the pride, courage and devotion of the patriot soldier. One hundred and eighty thousand such Americans enlisted under the Union Flag in MDCCCLXIII-MDCCCLXV

I was really impressed by the strength of those words, and the high prominence given to the memorial. It was touching that people have strategically placed flowers into the arms of the African American soldiers depicted in the relief sculpture.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.