A liberal lion not alone – in support of Maajid Nawaz

Embed from Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats are not a bitter and twisted lot. The, or we, are not a lot at all. There are not as many as two larger groupings, but we avoid groupthink and would think of ourselves as a lot of individuals, together. Or not always together. Liberals, by nature, are good soloists as well as sociable choristers! Perhaps I am preaching to the choir, I think many surely must know what I mean. When a Liberal Democrat steps back a bit, goes his or her own way, this party do not say, as others seem to, ” good riddance to bad rubbish!” We are far too keen on recycling for this approach!

Very recently a Liberal Democrat withdrew from our party. He had not been active as a member since taking up more independent broadcasting, but he had been a Parliamentary candidate, in the worst election for this party, 2015. His reasons for not currently wanting to continue his membership are, it seems, to work cross party, on serious issues that are above party. He appears to be wanting to be more assertive on things he is vociferous about, and to maintain a distance as well as not bring the party into controversy, if he needs to criticise politicians. But whether in or out of the Liberal Democrats, he is one of the strongest proponents of liberalism. His parting comments were, that his departure is not a divorce and that he will always love the Liberal Democrats and send liberals our way.

Maajid Nawaz has been on a quite epic journey. It is one that we should both relate to and be impressed with. He made the journey from Essex to Egypt, from Islamism to liberalism, from liberalism to the Liberal Democrats, from the Liberal Democrats to where he is today.

He is on a hunger strike. He is doing it to demand action on behalf of and for the plight of the Uyghur people in China. He wants citizens of the UK to sign a petition to get a debate in Parliament to consider sanctions against the powerful in China. His is specifically a struggle against a government, for a people, not against the people of China. As one who is a prominent voice within the BAME community of the UK, he is very clear to express it as what it is and what it is not.This is an issue about humanity, as I explain on this site, recently, that is important.

The Liberal Democrats in Parliament have a good track record and are very strong on human rights, in general, and the Chinese Communist party in particular. On issues relating to Hong Kong, from Paddy Ashdown, to now, support for the oppressed is always expressed. On the Uyghurs, Alistair Carmichael has been vocal. We all must be. A people face potential genocide. They are already in mass incarceration. This is an issue for more than debate, but that itself is needed more.

We need to show Maajid Nawaz we understand this and that together and as individuals, Liberal Democrats support a fellow liberal, a fellow human being, and a victimised people.

We should support him by signing the petition.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.